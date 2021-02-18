ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, February 22 — No school.
Tuesday, February 23 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater potato, carrots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, February 24 — Cheese pizza or goulash, corn, fruit, milk.
Thursday, February 25 — Chicken patty with bun or sloppy jo with bun, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.
Friday, February 26 — Barbecue riblet with bun or shredded barbecue pork with bun, cheesy hash browns, broccoli, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, February 22 — No school.
Tuesday, February 23 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater potato, carrots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, February 24 — Goulash with garlic breadstick or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.
Thursday, February 25 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.
Friday, February 26 — Barbecue riblet with bun or sandwich, cheesy hash browns, broccoli, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON PRE-K/KINDERGARTEN
Monday, February 22 — No school.
Tuesday, February 23 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater potato, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, February 24 — Goulash with garlic breadstick or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.
Thursday, February 25 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, fruit, milk.
Friday, February 26 — Barbecue riblet with bun or sandwich, cheesy hash browns, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.