ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, February 22 — No school.

Tuesday, February 23 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater potato, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 24 — Cheese pizza or goulash, corn, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 25 — Chicken patty with bun or sloppy jo with bun, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 26 — Barbecue riblet with bun or shredded barbecue pork with bun, cheesy hash browns, broccoli, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, February 22 — No school.

Tuesday, February 23 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater potato, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 24 — Goulash with garlic breadstick or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 25 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 26 — Barbecue riblet with bun or sandwich, cheesy hash browns, broccoli, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON PRE-K/KINDERGARTEN

Monday, February 22 — No school.

Tuesday, February 23 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater potato, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 24 — Goulash with garlic breadstick or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 25 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 26 — Barbecue riblet with bun or sandwich, cheesy hash browns, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

