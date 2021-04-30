ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, May 3 — Mandarin orange chicken or turkey wrap, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, May 4 — Hot dogs on a bun or meatball sub, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, May 5 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Thursday, May 6 — Pizza or shredded barbecue pork with bun, potato salad, peas, fruit, milk.
Friday, May 7 — Chicken Alfredo or cheeseburger hot dish, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, May 3 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, May 4 — Hot dogs on a bun or sandwich, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, May 5 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Thursday, May 6 — Pizza or sandwich, peas, fruit, milk.
Friday, May 7 — Cheeseburger hot dish or sandwich, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.