ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, May 3 — Mandarin orange chicken or turkey wrap, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, May 4 — Hot dogs on a bun or meatball sub, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 5 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Thursday, May 6 — Pizza or shredded barbecue pork with bun, potato salad, peas, fruit, milk.

Friday, May 7 — Chicken Alfredo or cheeseburger hot dish, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, May 3 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, May 4 — Hot dogs on a bun or sandwich, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 5 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Thursday, May 6 — Pizza or sandwich, peas, fruit, milk.

Friday, May 7 — Cheeseburger hot dish or sandwich, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

