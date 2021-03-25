ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, March 29 — Hamburger with bun or chicken patty with bun, french fries, buttered peas, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, March 30 — Tomato soup with crackers and garlic cheese bread or ham and cheese with bun, coleslaw, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, March 31 — Chicken quesadilla or pizza, potato salad, buttered carrots, fruit, milk.
Thursday, April 1 — Pizza or goulash, garlic breadstick, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Friday, April 2 — No school.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, March 29 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, french fries, buttered peas, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, March 30 — Pancakes with sausage links or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, March 31 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater potato, buttered green beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, April 1 — Pizza or sandwich, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Friday, April 2 — No school.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
