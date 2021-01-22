ROYALTON Pre-K/Kindergarten
Monday, January 25 — Barbecue riblet on a bun or sandwich, cheesy potatoes, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, January 26 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater hash brown, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, January 27 — Cheese pizza or sandwich, buttery carrots, Rice Krispies treat, fruit, milk.
Thursday, January 28 — Hamburger on a bun or sandwich, french fries, fruit, milk.
Friday, January 29 — Chicken nuggets or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, buttery corn, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Grades 1-5
Monday, January 25 — Barbecue riblet on a bun or sandwich, cheesy potatoes, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, January 26 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater hash brown, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, January 27 — Cheese pizza or sandwich, buttery green beans Rice Krispies treat, fruit, milk.
Thursday, January 28 — Hamburger on a bun or sandwich, french fries, fruit, milk.
Friday, January 29 — Chicken strips or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, buttery corn, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL
Grades 6-8
Monday, January 25 — Barbecue riblet on a bun or shredded barbecue pork with bun, cheesy hash brown, buttery peas, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, January 26 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater hash brown, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, January 27 — Pizza or sandwich, buttery carrots, coleslaw, Rice Krispies treat, fruit, milk.
Thursday, January 28 — Hamburger on a bun or pizza burger with bun, french fries, buttery green beans, fruit, milk.
Friday, January 29 — Chicken strips or homemade meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, buttery corn, fruit, milk.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.