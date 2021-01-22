ROYALTON Pre-K/Kindergarten

Monday, January 25 — Barbecue riblet on a bun or sandwich, cheesy potatoes, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, January 26 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater hash brown, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 27 — Cheese pizza or sandwich, buttery carrots, Rice Krispies treat, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 28 — Hamburger on a bun or sandwich, french fries, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 29 — Chicken nuggets or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, buttery corn, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Grades 1-5

Monday, January 25 — Barbecue riblet on a bun or sandwich, cheesy potatoes, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, January 26 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater hash brown, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 27 — Cheese pizza or sandwich, buttery green beans Rice Krispies treat, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 28 — Hamburger on a bun or sandwich, french fries, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 29 — Chicken strips or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, buttery corn, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL

Grades 6-8

Monday, January 25 — Barbecue riblet on a bun or shredded barbecue pork with bun, cheesy hash brown, buttery peas, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, January 26 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater hash brown, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 27 — Pizza or sandwich, buttery carrots, coleslaw, Rice Krispies treat, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 28 — Hamburger on a bun or pizza burger with bun, french fries, buttery green beans, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 29 — Chicken strips or homemade meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, buttery corn, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

Load comments