ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, February 1 — Turkey wrap or mandarin orange chicken, garden vegetable rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, February 2 — Hamburger with bun or hot ham and cheese with bun, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, February 3 — Pizza or chicken Alfredo, breadsticks, carrots, fruit, milk.
Thursday, February 4 — Chicken strips or homemade meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, corn, fruit, milk.
Friday, February 5 — Hot dogs on bun or meatball sub, potato salad, green beans, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, February 1 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, garden vegetable rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, February 2 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, February 3 — Pizza or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.
Thursday, February 4 — Chicken strips or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, corn, fruit, milk.
Friday, February 5 — Hot dogs on bun or meatball sub, potato salad, green beans, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON PRE-K/KINDERGARTEN
Monday, February 1 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, garden vegetable rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, February 2 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, February 3 — Pizza or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.
Thursday, February 4 — Chicken strips or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, corn, fruit, milk.
Friday, February 5 — Hot dogs on bun or sandwich, green beans, fruit, milk.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.