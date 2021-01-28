ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, February 1 — Turkey wrap or mandarin orange chicken, garden vegetable rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, February 2 — Hamburger with bun or hot ham and cheese with bun, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 3 — Pizza or chicken Alfredo, breadsticks, carrots, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 4 — Chicken strips or homemade meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, corn, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 5 — Hot dogs on bun or meatball sub, potato salad, green beans, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, February 1 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, garden vegetable rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, February 2 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 3 — Pizza or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 4 — Chicken strips or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, corn, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 5 — Hot dogs on bun or meatball sub, potato salad, green beans, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON PRE-K/KINDERGARTEN

Monday, February 1 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, garden vegetable rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, February 2 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 3 — Pizza or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 4 — Chicken strips or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, corn, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 5 — Hot dogs on bun or sandwich, green beans, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

