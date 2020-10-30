Monday marked the first day of hybrid learning for fourth and fifth graders along with secondary school students at Royalton Public Schools.
Joel Swenson, principal at Royalton Middle School and High School, said on the first day of hybrid learning, the school had about 195 students in the building, but were supposed to have about 285 on the A-M days. While some students are currently quarantined, mostly because of protective measurements and contact tracing, he anticipates they will back soon.
With the district moving some of its students to hybrid learning amidst risingCOVID case rates in Morrison County, Swenson said some parents are considering moving their students to distance learning.
Royalton Elementary School Principal Phil Gurbada told the Royalton School Board, Monday, that despite the different challenges the district is facing, that the staff is working hard and are very committed to making it work. From preschool all the way up, the attitudes remain positive and determined, he said.
Gurbada also thanked the parents, about 40 families who were able and willing to start transporting their children. That move enabled the district to students in preschool to third grade learning in-person.
“In-person is such a better model for those children. The younger they are, the more they need to be in person, so we are very grateful for that,” he said.
Supt. John Phelps said the Royalton School District continues to monitor the positive COVID case rates closely. The safety of the students, staff, families and others in the community is a priority.
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business, Monday, the Royalton School Board:
• Thanked Riley DeVriendt, his family and the community for building a GaGa pit for the elementary school students. The pit was DeVriendt’s project for Eagle Scout;
• Thanked Cole Hofstad, his parents and other Scouts, for building and installing benches at the Royalton Elementary School for the teachers to hold outdoor classes. The project was for his work toward becoming an Eagle Scout;
• Approved the $4,394 donation from Matt and Natalie Pallansch with MN Signature Care to purchase 72 uniforms for grades 3-6 girls basketball;
• Approved the following resignations: Jessica Suska (nurse), Angie Richards (paraprofessional) and Zach Silbernick (JH boys basketball);
• Approved hiring the following based upon the findings of each individual background check, licensure status and discipline report from the Minnesota Department of Education: Bethany Cimenski (JH Knowledge Bowl) and Marquie Marquette (nurse);
• Approved the first reading policies (505) distribution of non-school sponsored materials on school premises by students and employees and (903) school volunteers;
• Approved second reading policies — (208) development, adoption and implementation of polices and (534) food service program;
• Approved third reading of policies — (206) public participation in school board meetings and (533) wellness;
• Accepted and approved the following policies as being reviewed: (413) harassment and violence, (414) mandated reporting of child neglect or physical or sexual abuse, (415) mandated reporting of maltreatment of vulnerable adults, (506) student discipline, (514) bullying prohibition policy, (522) student sex discrimination, (524) internet acceptable use and safety policy, (616) school district system accountability and (806) crisis management policy;
• Dropped the following since they’re now covered under state law: (453) return to work program into the employee handbook and (451) school volunteers; and
• Assigned a 6% ($470,000) fund balance toward reading programs, maintenance and any other upcoming need the district may encounter.
The Royalton School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually.
