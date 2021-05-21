ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, May 24 — Mandarin orange chicken or turkey wrap, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, May 25 — Chicken Alfredo or cheeseburger hot dish, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 26 — Cook’s choice.

Thursday, May 27 — Senior’s choice — Chicken strips or popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Friday, May 28 — Cook’s choice.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, May 24 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, May 25 — Cheeseburger hot dish, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 26 — Cook’s choice.

Thursday, May 27 — Cook’s choice.

Friday, May 28 — Cook’s choice. Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

