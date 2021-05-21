ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, May 24 — Mandarin orange chicken or turkey wrap, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, May 25 — Chicken Alfredo or cheeseburger hot dish, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, May 26 — Cook’s choice.
Thursday, May 27 — Senior’s choice — Chicken strips or popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Friday, May 28 — Cook’s choice.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, May 24 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, May 25 — Cheeseburger hot dish, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, May 26 — Cook’s choice.
Thursday, May 27 — Cook’s choice.
Friday, May 28 — Cook’s choice. Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
