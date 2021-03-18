ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, March 22 — Mandarin orange chicken or turkey wrap, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, March 23 — Hot dogs on a bun or meatball sub, french fries, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, March 24 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Thursday, March 25 — Pizza or shredded barbecue pork, potato salad, buttered carrots, fruit, milk.

Friday, March 26 — Alfredo or spaghetti hot dish, garlic breadstick, buttered broccoli, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, March 22 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, March 23 — Hot dogs on a bun or sandwich, french fries, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, March 24 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Thursday, March 25 — Cheese pizza or sandwich, potato salad, buttered carrots, fruit, milk.

Friday, March 26 — Alfredo with garlic breadstick or sandwich, buttered broccoli, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

