ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, March 22 — Mandarin orange chicken or turkey wrap, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, March 23 — Hot dogs on a bun or meatball sub, french fries, baked beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, March 24 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Thursday, March 25 — Pizza or shredded barbecue pork, potato salad, buttered carrots, fruit, milk.
Friday, March 26 — Alfredo or spaghetti hot dish, garlic breadstick, buttered broccoli, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, March 22 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, March 23 — Hot dogs on a bun or sandwich, french fries, baked beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, March 24 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Thursday, March 25 — Cheese pizza or sandwich, potato salad, buttered carrots, fruit, milk.
Friday, March 26 — Alfredo with garlic breadstick or sandwich, buttered broccoli, fruit, milk.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
