ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, February 15 — No school.
Tuesday, February 16 — Hamburger with bun or pizza burger with bun, potato salad, green beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, February 17 — Pizza or sandwich, broccoli, Rice Krispies treat, fruit, milk.
Thursday, February 18 — Turkey wrap or mandarin orange chicken, garden vegetable rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Friday, February 19 — Hot dogs on a bun or meatball sub, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, February 15 — No school.
Tuesday, February 16 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, potato salad, green beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, February 17 — Pizza or sandwich, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Thursday, February 18 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, garden vegetable rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Friday, February 19 — Hot dogs on a bun or sandwich, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON PRE-K/KINDERGARTEN
Monday, February 15 — No school.
Tuesday, February 16 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, green beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, February 17 — Pizza or sandwich, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Thursday, February 18 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, garden vegetable rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Friday, February 19 — Hot dogs on a bun or sandwich, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.