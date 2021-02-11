ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, February 15 — No school.

Tuesday, February 16 — Hamburger with bun or pizza burger with bun, potato salad, green beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 17 — Pizza or sandwich, broccoli, Rice Krispies treat, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 18 — Turkey wrap or mandarin orange chicken, garden vegetable rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 19 — Hot dogs on a bun or meatball sub, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, February 15 — No school.

Tuesday, February 16 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, potato salad, green beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 17 — Pizza or sandwich, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 18 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, garden vegetable rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 19 — Hot dogs on a bun or sandwich, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON PRE-K/KINDERGARTEN

Monday, February 15 — No school.

Tuesday, February 16 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, green beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 17 — Pizza or sandwich, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 18 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, garden vegetable rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 19 — Hot dogs on a bun or sandwich, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

