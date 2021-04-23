ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, April 26 — Diced chicken with gravy or hamburger gravy over buttermilk biscuit, corn, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, April 27 — Brats with bun or barbecue chicken with bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, April 28 — Chicken quesadilla or pizza, taco salad, carrots, fruit, milk.
Thursday, April 29 — Chicken patty with bun or sloppy jo with bun, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.
Friday, April 30 — Tomato soup and garlic cheese bread or ham and cheese with bun, coleslaw, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, April 26 — Diced chicken with gravy or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, April 27 — Brats with bun or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, April 28 — Pancakes with sausage or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, fruit, milk.
Thursday, April 29 — Pizza or sandwich, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Friday, April 30 — Macaroni and cheese or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk. Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
