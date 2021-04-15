ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, April 19 — Hamburger with bun or chicken patty with bun, french fries, corn, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, April 20 — Barbecue riblet on a hoagie bun or pizza burger with bun, cheesy hash brown potatoes, carrots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, April 21 — Chicken nuggets or corn dog, tri-tater potato, green beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, April 22 — Pizza or foulash, garlic breadstick, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Friday, April 23 — No school.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, April 19 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, french fries, corn, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, April 20 — Corn dog or sandwich, cheesy hash brown potatoes, carrots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, April 21 — Chicken nuggets or sandwich, tri-tater potato, green beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, April 22 — Goulash andgarlic breadstick, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Friday, April 23 — No school.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.