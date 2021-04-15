ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, April 19 — Hamburger with bun or chicken patty with bun, french fries, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, April 20 — Barbecue riblet on a hoagie bun or pizza burger with bun, cheesy hash brown potatoes, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 21 — Chicken nuggets or corn dog, tri-tater potato, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 22 — Pizza or foulash, garlic breadstick, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 23 — No school.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, April 19 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, french fries, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, April 20 — Corn dog or sandwich, cheesy hash brown potatoes, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 21 — Chicken nuggets or sandwich, tri-tater potato, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 22 — Goulash andgarlic breadstick, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 23 — No school.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

