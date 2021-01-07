ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Pre-K/Kindergarten (PKK)
and Grades 1-5 (G1-5)
Monday, January 11 — Barbecue riblet on a bun or sandwich, cheesy potatoes, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, January 12 — Corn dog or sandwich, tri-tater hash brown, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, January 13 — Cheese pizza or sandwich, green beans, fruit, Rice Krispies treat, milk.
Thursday, January 14 — Hamburger on a bun or sandwich, french fries, fruit, milk.
Friday, January 15 — (PKK) — Chicken nuggets or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk; (G1-5) — Chicken strips or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, corn, fruit, milk.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.