ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, March 15 — Diced chicken with gravy or meat loaf, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, March 16 — Brat with bun or shredded barbecue pork with bun, scalloped potatoes, buttered broccoli, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, March 17 — Chicken quesadilla or pizza, potato salad, buttered carrots, fruit, milk.

Thursday, March 18 — Chicken patty with bun or sloppy jo with bun, tri-tater potato, buttered peas, fruit, milk.

Friday, March 19 — Tomato soup with crackers, garlic cheese bread or ham and cheese with bun, coleslaw, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, March 15 — Diced chicken with gravy over mashed potatoes or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, March 16 — Brat with bun or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, buttered broccoli, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, March 17 — Corn dog or sandwich, potato salad, buttered carrots, fruit, milk.

Thursday, March 18 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, tri-tater potato, buttered peas, fruit, milk.

Friday, March 19 — Macaroni and cheese or sandwich, coleslaw, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

Load comments