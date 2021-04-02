ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, April 5 — No school.

Tuesday, April 6 — Brats with bun or barbecue chicken with bun, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 7 — Chicken quesadilla or pizza, taco salad, carrots, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 8 — Chicken patty with bun or sloppy jo with bun, french fries, corn, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 9 — Tomato soup and garlic cheese bread or ham and cheese with bun, coleslaw, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, April 5 — No school.

Tuesday, April 6 — Brats with bun or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 7 — Pancakes with sausage or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 8 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, french fries, carrots, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 9 — Macaroni and cheese or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

