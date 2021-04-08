ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, April 12 — Mandarin orange chicken or turkey wrap, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, April 13 — Hot dogs on a bun or meatball sub, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 14 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 15 — Pizza or shredded barbecue pork with bun, potato salad, peas, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 16 — Chicken Alfredo, cheeseburger hotdish, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, April 12 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, April 13 — Hot dogs on a bun or sandwich, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 14 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 15 — Pizza or sandwich, potato salad, peas, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 16 — Cheeseburger hotdish, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

