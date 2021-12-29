The Royalton School Board approved its final property tax levy 2021 payable 2022 at $2.298 million, at its meeting, Dec. 20, 2021. The amount reflects an increase of $119,650 (5.5%) from the levy set in 2020 payable 2021 of $2.178 million.
Of the $2.298 million, $658,607.84 is allocated for the general fund with $46,042.80 designated for the community service fund and $1.566 for the debt service fund.
The budget as presented by Ehlers (financial advisory firm) for the Royalton School District, show a projected total revenue of $12.846 million, an increase of $154,597 (1.22%) in comparison to the actual total expenditure of $12.173 million in 2020-21.
Total expenditures for 2021-22 is estimated at $12.833 million in comparison to the actual expenditure in 2020-21 of $12.173 million, an increase of $710,637 (5.83%).
The restricted general fund shows an actual expenditure for 2020-21 of $289,393 and an actual revenue of $578,367. In comparison to the projected expenditure for 2021-22 of $389,770, it reflects a $100,377 (34.68%) increase in expenditure.
On the revenue side of the restricted general fund, the revenue for 2021-22 is estimated at $555,912, a decrease of $22,455 (3.88%) from the actual revenue of $578,367 in 2020-21.
The other general fund shows an estimated expenditure of $9.656 million for 2021-22, an increase of $502,909 (5.49%) of the actual expenditure of $9.153 million in 2020-21.
The revenue in the other general fund show a decrease of $10,068 (0.1%), from an actual revenue of $9.339 million in 2020-21 to $9.329 million.
The actual revenue for the food service fund in 2020-21 was $428,281. Compared to the estimated revenue for 2021-22 of $508,499, it reflects an increase of $80,218 (18.7%).
The expenditure for the food service fund for 2021-22 is estimated at $493,202, which reflects a $76,578 (18.3%) increase from the actual expenditure of $416,624 in 2020-21.
Estimated expenditure and revenue for the community service fund is expected to increase for 2021-22. The estimated revenue is set at $359,105 with the estimated expenditure at $303,053. Compared to 2020-21, it shows a revenue increase of $85,921 (20%) and an expenditure increase of $73,378 (31.9%).
In 2020-21, the actual revenue for the debt service fund was $2.023 million with an expenditure of $2.023 million, with additional $637 in expenditure. The estimated revenue for 2021-22 is $2.086 million with an estimated expenditure of $2.023 million. On the revenue side, it reflects a $63,156 (3.12%) increase from 2020-21’s revenue.
The expenditure for the trust fund for 2021-22 is estimated at $17,000 with an estimated revenue of $7,000. In comparison to 2020-21’s actual revenue of $49,175, it reflects a decrease of $42,175 (85.7%) as well as a decrease on the expenditure side of $42,605 (71.4%).
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, the Royalton School Board:
• Recognized Blake Albright and Jacob Leibold, who spoke to the Board about Policy 902 — use of school district and facilities and equipment. Because of Albright and Leibold’s effort, students who are 16 and older will be able to use the gym unsupervised;
• Recognized Angela Roering, who received a leadership development certificate from the Minnesota School Board Association;
• Heard from Board Member Mary Lange that because of COVID-19 concerns, the MidState Education District is requesting more frequently that students and teachers wear masks;
• Thanked the staff and community for their support in the district’s decision to cancel school for Friday, Dec. 17, because of a TikTok threat. Supt. Kristine Wehrkamp said that while law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, there is no current threat to staff, students or families at this time;
• Heard from Wehrkamp that so far the district has spent $1,075 in attorney costs for a request. The 6,000 emails are being reviewed by them for data privacy, which will take a considerable amount of time; however how long, Wehrkamp said she doesn’t know. It is estimated that it will cost the district an additional $5,000;
• Heard from Elementary Principal Dr. Phil Gurbada that the grades 3-5 Christmas program on Dec. 9, 2021, went well and thanked substitute music teacher, Kate Borghehiinck, for her wonderful work;
• Thanked the Royalton Lions Club for conducting vision screenings for the elementary students. At the last screening, 10-12 students who weren’t already receiving vision services, were identified;
• Was informed by Gurbada that the elementary school continues to work hard at implementing the new reading program, Benchmark Advance;
• Designated Leslie Burggraff as head volleyball coach;
• Approved resignation requests from Kara Kloss, long-term substitute teacher for Brittney Meehl; and Libby Herold, long-term substitute teacher for Kara Kloss;
• Approved hiring Dean Kloek as bus driver; Kristi Hasslen as door monitor/clerical support at the elementary school; Marjorie Kardell-Smith as transportation director; and Kate Borgheiinck as long-term substitute paraprofessional for four to six weeks and long-term substitute teacher for 12 weeks;
• Approved the updated ESSER, CARES and Additional Federal Funding budget for the district. This is funding the district received from the state and federal governments in response to COVID-19. The updated breakdown of ESSER, CARES and federal funding shows how much the district received, when it can be spent and in what areas it can be spent in;
• Approved the following donations: $2,000 from Cora Martin, a Committee Chair for The Wall That Heals in Rice, to be split equally between the varsity football team and the varsity wrestling team, as a “huge thank you for their amazing dedication to helping out in August 2020”; $8,000 from the Royalton Lions Club to the RBI Club account with the Royalton School District for the softball grandstand project; $1,000 from anonymous for the softball grandstand project; and $52 from John Tschida to the girls basketball program;
• Approved for the new Royalton Royal Robotics Club to begin. The Royalton Public Schools were approved to receive a grant from the Initiative Foundation for $5,000 to begin a robotics club at the middle/high school. The district had set aside $5,000 in matching funds per the requirement of the grant;
• Approved Network Administrator and Technology Specialist David Lemm to travel out of state to attend a conference in Wisconsin;
• Approved to accept the $1,000 grant Elementary Media Center Paraprofessional Kathy Popp received from the Central Minnesota Library Exchange to buy child-friendly furniture for the library;
• Approved contracts with the following: Transportation director, the Royalton Principal’s Association and AFSCME; and
• Approved amending Wehrkamp’s contract to give her New Year’s Eve, Christmas Eve and the day after Thanksgiving as paid holidays in exchange for eliminating Martin Luther King Day and two additional floating holidays.
The Royalton School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. in the ECC Room PK 15 (Door #2 entrance).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.