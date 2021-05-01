After several months of discussion, the Royalton School Board approved renewing the tower lease with Verizon Wireless with a few changes. The motion passed 5-1-0 with Board Members Tyra Baumann, Russ Gerads, Randy Hackett, Rian Hofstad and Angela Roering voting “aye” and Director Mary Lange voting “nay.”
Supt. John Phelps said Verizon Wireless had presented the district with three different contract options, such as a 20, 30 or 40-year lease. Ultimately the Board approved the 30-year lease.
As part of the agreement, the Royalton School District will receive a $30,000 bonus from Verizon Wireless after the contract has been signed. The district will also receive a montly payment from the cellular company of about $1,300 per month. The montly payment will increase at a rate of 3% per year, Phelps said.
Verizon Wireless rents the physical property it has its tower on. The property is located near the bus garage and is owned by the district.
“It’s something that started like 16 years ago or so,” Phelps said.
Initially, Verizon had asked the district to renew the lease for 40 years — something that was initially met with resistance from the School Board given the length of time. After all, 40 years is a long time, Phelps said.
Although Verizon Wireless had offered the district a 20-year lease, Phelps said the company was not very keen to lease it for that short of time as it predicted other carriers would be less apt to want to lease rigths to use Verizon’s tower.
Lange said the reason she voted “nay” is that she finds it outrageous for the district to be tied into a lease for that many years.
“It is a long time and a lot of things can change in that time,” she said.
While Lange does not oppose leasing the property to Verizon Wireless, she is simply looking outside the box for what Royalton may look like in a few years.
“We may get a hike in population. Our community is expanding, so we will have more kids in the school system. I want to make sure we can do that adequately. I just don’t feel like we should have our hands tied,” she said.
The new lease includes language that allows the district to take action if Verizon Wireless would not comply with the contract or isn’t maintaining or making necessary repairs to the tower. Phelps said in that instance the district can give Verizon Wireless a six-week notice, asking the company to correct the issue and if it isn’t done, the district can then ask the company to leave, Phelps said.
However, to end the contract prematurely without any doing on Verizon’s part, the district would have to cover the cost of moving the tower elsewhere, a cost Phelps estimates to be about $120,000.
While Phelps understands and somewhat agrees with Lange on the fact that 30 years is a long time, he also understands where Verizon is coming from.
Another point Lange brought up was the fact that Verizon will be able to lease the usage of the tower to other carriers without the district receiving a percentage of the profit.
The funds the district recceives from Verizon is placed in the general fund and is used wherever it may be needed, Phelps said.
The contract was approved pending the approval by the district’s attorney and Phelps as to the final langauge in the lease.
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Royalton School Board:
• Recognized Director of Transportation Gaylene Witucki for the excellent job she has been doing throughout the years, especially this last year, of making sure that the buses are running, finding and recruiting drivers and more;
• Recognized fifth grade student Will Rausch, who won the Royalton spelling bee Championship and advanced to the regional spelling bee in which he placed fourth;
• Recognized Students of Excellence Samantha Gutzkow and Aidan Olson;
• Was informed graduation will be held indoors, Friday, May 28, at 7 p.m.;
• Approved the following resignations: Nurse Marquie Marquette; and Elementary Social Worker Jordan Wetterlind;
• Approved hiring Dr. Kristine Wehrkamp as the new superintendent, effective July 1, pending findings of background check, licensure status and discipline report from the Minnesota Department of Education;
• Approved renewing the following contracts: Dawn Duevel, business manager; Anthony Neumann, athletics director; and Joy Mooney, technology integrationist; and
• Accepted the following donations: $50 from Gayle and Earl Mathison for the drama program; and $1,500 from the Medtronics Foundation for the elementary school band program.
The Royalton School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, May 17, at 5 p.m. in the Little Falls Community Middle School media center.
