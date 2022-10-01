    The Royalton School Board approved its preliminary property tax levy 2022 payable 2023 at $2.358 million, Monday. The amount reflects a $60,000 increase (2.6%) from the final levy set in 2021 payable 2022 of $2.298 million.

    Business Manager Dave Lampat said setting the preliminary property tax levy at the maximum the Minnesota Department of Education determines, allows the school district greater flexibility when it sets the final tax levy in December. Supt. Dr. Kristine Wehrkamp agreed with Lampat.

