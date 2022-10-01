The Royalton School Board approved its preliminary property tax levy 2022 payable 2023 at $2.358 million, Monday. The amount reflects a $60,000 increase (2.6%) from the final levy set in 2021 payable 2022 of $2.298 million.
Business Manager Dave Lampat said setting the preliminary property tax levy at the maximum the Minnesota Department of Education determines, allows the school district greater flexibility when it sets the final tax levy in December. Supt. Dr. Kristine Wehrkamp agreed with Lampat.
“We want to do this, because these numbers are so fluid. They change every day, because they don’t know what your actual tax impact is at this point in time. That’s the other reason you want to max your levy, because you really don’t know what it’s going to end up being. Unfortunately, that’s just the way it is,” Wehrkamp said.
The Board briefly discussed that setting the preliminary property tax levy as high as the Minnesota Department of Education allows is a common practice among school boards in the state. While the School Board can decrease the amount of the preliminary levy when it sets it final property tax levy in December, it can not increase it once the preliminary amount has been set, Lampat said.
Of the $2.358 million, $740,460.16 is allocated for the general fund with $46,123.87 designated for the community services fund and $1.572 million for the debt service fund.
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, the Royalton School Board:
• Accepted the following resignations — Jennifer Marstein, MS/HS dishwasher/kitchen helper; Josie Leinonen, MAP lead teacher; and Linda Cichon, MS/HS kitchen helper;
• Approved hiring the following — Winter Kloss, ES cook; Melissa Kasella, MS/HS kitchen helper; Sharon Kiley, MS/HS kitchen helper; Cassie Larson, JH volleyball coach and JH girls basketball; and James Ring, MAP assistant;
• Approved a $200 donation from the Royalton Sportsmen’s Club to be used to purchase school supplies for those in need at the Royalton Elementary School;
• Was informed by Supt. Dr. Kristine Wehrkamp that her work on creating the district’s strategic plan is nearly finished. The plan will include five strategic priorities with action steps attached to each priority and more. Wehrkamp said the strategic plan will be present to the School Board for approval at the next regular meeting in October;
• Recognized the homecoming candidates, including King Connor Carlson and Queen Mya Yourzcek;
• Approved the Royalton FFA’s annual fruit fundraiser;
• Approved adding girls and boys golf junior high and high school as an athletic team;
• Approved the following policies — 206 (public participation in school board meetings/complaints about persons at school board meetings and data privacy considerations); 402 (disability nondiscrimination policy); 427 (workload limits for certain special education teachers); 532 (use of peace officers and crisis teams to remove students with IEPs from school grounds); 722 (public data requests); and 722 (public data request form). Minor changes were made, such as removing the abbreviated form to spelling out “United States Code section” when attributing a rule and removing unnecessary wording in the data practices contact section;
• Approved the master agreement contract of unlicensed preschool teachers; and
• Set a special meeting for Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. in the Early Childhood Center foyer to canvas the election results.
The Royalton School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. in the Early Childhood Center foyer.
