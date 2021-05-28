Business Manager Dawn Duevel presented the district’s revised revenue and expenditure report of estimated budgeted revenues and expenditures for the 2020-21 school year to the Royalton School Board, Monday.
The estimated total revenue was $12.624 million and estimated expenditures of $12.618 million.
While the report showed an estimated revenue of $9.849 million in the general fund, the expenditure was slightly higher at $9.860 million, a difference of $11,621. The estimated food service fund revenue of $404,329 in comparison to the fund’s estimated expenditure of $434,043, resulted in a difference of $29,714.
The community service fund showed an estimated expenditure of $282,470, a $36,469 difference from the fund’s estimated revenue of $246,001.
The estimated revenue of $2.086 million for the debt service fund was higher than the estimated expenditure of $2.024 million.
The scholarship fund with a difference of $7,000 with an estimated revenue of $10,000 and $17,000 in expenditures.
The student activity fund remains at $28,825.
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Royalton School Board:
• Recognized the following: Paraprofessional Karen Kuklok for her involvement in the community plant sale. Had it not been for her spearheading the sale when the teacher who normally does it had to take an unexpected absence, the plant sale would not have happened, said Middle School and High School Principal Joel Swenson. The plant sale generated about $2,500; senior Justin Ring for developing a logo that are the Royal R’s — Respect yourself, Respect others and Respect our schools. Banners with the logo will be put in different areas of the school building during the next school year. Ring has worked with Tabatha Stevenson, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) coordinator for the district, to create different posters and more; Elementary physical education teacher Aaron Meier for consistently making physical education fun for the students during the last 18 years through a variety of activities, such as soccer, softball, basketball, volleyball, badminton, track, bowling, tumbling, floor hockey, jump rope and line dance;
• Accepted the resignation of Katarina Lenz, C-Squad volleyball coach;
• Approved hiring the following based upon the findings of each individual’s background check, licensure status and discipline report from the Minnesota Department of Education: Morgan Prom as elementary social worker; Cindy Petron as ECC reading specialist; and Miranda Pogreba as registered nurse;
• Approved a retirement request from Shelley Gurbada, elementary school attendance secretary;
• Decided to have the Principals Committee find more information in regard to combining a AP/AD position;
• Accepted a $1,550 donation from the Royalton American Legion to be used to improve the ballfields; and
• Approved the American 30-year tower lease on a roll call vote. The Board approved the lease in an earlier meeting, but needed to re-do it on a roll call vote. As previously voted, Board Members Randy Hackett, Tyra Bauann, Ryan Hofstad, Russ Gerads and Angela Roering voted “yes” with Mary Lange voting “no” as she felt 30 years was too long. The motion passed 5-1-0.
The Royalton School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, June 28, at 6 p.m. in the cafetorium (Activities Entrance, Door #3).
