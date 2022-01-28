Royalton Activities Director Anthony Neumann gave the Royalton School Board members an update about the shot clocks for the high school’s two gyms, Monday.
A shot clock is a countdown timer which is used in a variety of games and sports, such as basketball. It also has a set amount of time that a team may possess the ball before attempting to score a goal.
Neumann said that shot clocks are something the Minnesota State High School League has explored and sought input from coaches, activities directors and more for many years.
The notion of a 35-second shot clock gained even more momentum last fall during different activities director fall area meetings. Then, in December 2021, the Minnesota State High School League voted unanimously to turn Minnesota into a shot-clock state for high school boys and girls basketball.
Neumann said there are several benefits to having shot clocks. For instance, he said, it speeds up the game, prevents a team from holding the ball and the system aligns with surrounding states, such as Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Washington, Rhode Island, Georgia, Maryland, California, District of Columbia and New York.
The implementation of the shot clock is set for the 2023-24 school year and can be used in non-conference games if both schools approve.
Neumann said that a pair of shot clocks costs $6,311. This cost includes shot clocks, hardware and the installation. However, the amount does not include wiring to the shot clocks.
In addition, the score boards have to be compatible with shot clocks. Since two pairs are needed for the central and south gyms, Neumann said the total cost is $12,622, plus the cost of the electrician to wire the power. Another cost would be to pay a worker to run the shot clock for every home game.
Neumann said that while the school district’s PMA fund would cover the project, ongoing staffing costs would come from the yearly budget.
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Royalton School Board:
• Recognized and congratulated Kathy Brenny, who was one of eight winners of the “Share the Joy” program, which was sponsored by Spirit 92.9 radio. As a result, $500 was donated to the Jerry Isder family;
• Heard from Supt. Kristine Wehrkamp that the four data requests to the district, which the district’s attorney has to review before the data is released to ensure that it doesn’t violate privacy laws and redact information if it does, have so far cost the district about $5,500;
• Was informed by Board Member Mary Lange, who serves on the Mid-State Education District Committee that the contract with Executive Director Simone Bolin was not renewed. New officers for the Committee includes Steve Boser of Pierz as chairperson, Jason Blommer of Onamia as vice chair and Kathy Beckman of Swanville as clerk/treasurer;
• Approved the following donations: $500 from Mary Hemmesch; $2,000 from the St. Cloud Area Golden Gloves Boxing Inc. to the Royalton Community Education Robotics; $4,000 from the Royalton Firemen’s Relief Association, split equally between the Royalton Community Education Robotics and the Royalton Middle School/High School Robotics team; and $1,500 from the Rice Area Sportsmen’s Club to the Trap Shooting Team;
• Approved the $1,000 grant from the Central Minnesota Libraries Exchange, of which $800 will be used to purchase books teachers have requested and $200 for the library to purchase other current, interesting books for the students to enjoy;
• Approved hiring Shawna Puchalla for food service;
• Approved bringing only teachers back on June 1 and count Dec. 17, 2021, as a snow day in a 5-1 vote with Board Member Mary Lange voting no. Lange voted no as she wanted teachers to be asked for their input first. Board Member Tyra Bauman abstained;
• Directed Wehrkamp to contact the Minnesota School Board Association to see if the Strategic Planning services can be condensed and provided at a lower cost;
• Approved the second policy reading of the following policies — 414 (mandated reporting of child neglect or physical or sexual abuse and the maltreatment reporting form), 415 (mandated reporting of maltreatment of vulnerable adults), 506 (student discipline) and 514 (bullying prohibition policy). This was the second and final reading due to minor changes, such as change of wording and adding TikTok to the list of social media sites students are prohibited from utilizing the school district system to post personal information about a user or another individual; and
• Approved the equity implementation report.
The Royalton School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. in the ECC Room PK 15 (Door #2 entrance).
