At Monday’s meeting, auditor Jackie Knowles with BergenKDV presented the Royalton School District’s audit report to the School Board.
Knowles issued an unmodified opinion on the district’s basic financial statement.
“It is the clean opinion, the best that we are able to offer,” she said.
As government auditing standards require auditors to check the district’s internal controls over the financial reporting process, Knowles said the Royalton School District was shown to be deficient due to lack of segregation of duties. A lot of smaller school districts have a limited number of staff working in the office or they have overlapping duties.
“A lot of districts in the state have this finding. It’s very common,” she said.
The average daily membership (ADM) of students that reside in the district increased from 769.35 in 2019 to 806.54.
Looking at the district’s sources of revenue in the general fund, the district received $572,195 from local property taxes, $8.931 million from state sources and $523,269 from other sources, a combined total of $10.027 million.
The Board had anticipated that the district’s expenditures would be $9.448 million, but the actual amount was $9.183 million.
Knowles said the food service fund saw a decrease in revenue from $528,791 in 2019 to $498,300, a decrease of $30,491. However, the expenditures increased due to COVID-19 with $18,996, from $512,245 in 2019 and $517,296 this year. The fund balance as of June 30 was $51,382.
The revenue for the community service fund decreased, as well. From taking in $378,192 in revenue in 2019 to $320,351 in 2020, a decrease of $57,841. The expenditures for the community service fund decreased from $327,703 in 2019 to $258,530, a difference of $69,173.
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business, Monday, the Royalton School Board:
• Heard from Supt. John Phelps that the district moved into distance learning, Nov. 23, due to not having enough staff;
• Approved the following resignations: Libby Harold and Sharon Zabinski;
• Approved the following hires based upon the findings of each individual’s background check, licensure status and disciplinary report from the Minnesota Department of Education: Robyn Nyreen (licensed practical nurse), Autumn Hayes (elementary school paraprofessional), Teddy Morgan (C-Squad basketball), Ted Hanson (JH boys basketball) and Mary Kozlowski (long-term sub);
• Approved applying for a grant with the Minnesota State High School League Foundation to offset student activity fees on a 4-2 vote with Ellie Holm, Russ Gerads, Mark Petron and Randy Hackett voting aye and Noel Guerard and Mary Lange voting nay;
• Approved having students in preschool and K-3 return from distance learning, Monday, Dec. 14; and
• Set a special meeting for Monday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. to make a decision in regard to learning model for grades 4-12. The meeting is virtual to the public.
The Royalton School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public virtually with the link posted on the school website.
