During its meeting Monday, the Royalton School Board:
• Recognized the following: The Larkin family — grade 2 student Kyan and parents Nick and Cassie. After seven years of struggle with a serious kidney disease, Kyan has had a breakthrough; Michael Marschel as Region 5 Elementary Educator of Excellence; Zach Silbernick as a Region 5 Secondary Educator of Excellence; Sharon Waytashek, lead elementary cook, for being a “rock star employee” for the district; Tammy Graczyk for her excellent work as an elementary custodian; and Holly and Gene Binkley, mechanics, for the excellent job they do to keep the buses running. As a result, Royalton School District has the oldest school bus (purchased in 1994) in Minnesota that is still certified, licensed and in service. In addition, the district also has the second and third oldest school buses, which were purchased in 2001;
• Heard a presentation from Middle/High School Principal Joel Swenson, science teacher Alyssa Gerads and business teacher Stephanie Burg about how teachers evaluates students;
• Heard from Supt. John Phelps that the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the school continues to be low. More than 50% of the staff has been vaccinated;
• Approved hiring the following based upon the findings of each individual’s background check, licensure status and discipline report from the Minnesota Department of Education: Nathan Goldade as agriculture teacher, Mary Klosowski as long-term substitute teacher, Jordan Wetterlind as assistant track and field coach and Trevor Killeaney as assistant trap shooting coach;
• Approved a $3,000 donation from Medtronic for the use of band programs;
• Was informed that varsity wrestling coach Terry Gorecki was named Wrestling Coach of the Year for section 7A and assistant varsity coach Shane Fesenmaier was named Assistant Wrestling Coach of the Year for section 7A by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association; and
• Tabled voting on renewing the cellphone tower lease.
The Royalton School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, April 26, at 6 p.m. The meeting is virtual to the public.
