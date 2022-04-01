In business Monday, the Royalton School Board:
• Congratulated the FFA poultry team for its first place at the recent regional competition at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. The team qualified to compete at the state competition at the University of Minnesota, April 24-26;
• Congratulated the Royalton High School band, which received a superior rating of 37 and a trophy at the Region 5A Large Group Contest in Foley, March 1;
• Accepted the resignation of Nancy Schmidtbauer, ECSE paraprofessional;
• Approved hiring Jennifer Schneider, as ECSE paraprofessional, pending background check, licensure status and discipline report from the Minnesota Department of Education;
• Approved the following donations: $2,403.75 from the Royalton Youth Travel Baseball Club for a PA/speaker system to be installed on the Royalton varsity baseball field; $100 from Michael and Emily Mitzel split equally to the Royalton Community Education Robotics and to the Royalton Middle School/High School Robotics Team to be used for registration, supplies and/or tournament fees; $2,500 from the Royalton American Legion to the National Honor Society; $532 from the Royalton Lions Clib to the YES Club for a solar light on the school sign by the road; $5,000 from the Royalton Youth Travel Baseball Club to be used by the RBI club on the varsity softball field project; $2,000 from the Royalton American Legion to the Royalton Middle School/High School Robotics Team to be used for registration, supples and/or tournament fees; and $40 from Earl and Gayle Mathison to the RHS volleyball account for equipment;
• Approved the traditional senior class trip to the Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake, May 22-23;
• Approved adjusting the current school calendar to add June 2 as a teacher work day. A make-up day needed to be added to the calendar for teachers as school closed on Feb. 22 due to inclement weather;
• After considering using several different companies for the school’s strategic planning, the Board determined to keep the planning internal;
• Approved the non-union contract;
• Approved the master agreement between the Royalton School District and the Royalton Education Support Professionals;
• Approved policy 806 — crisis management policy. Minor changes related to names and statutes were made;
• Recognized the BPA who competed at the state competition. State finalists were Nick Block (banking and finance and in personal financial management); Baley Bueckers, Wyatt Klosowski, Orlando Ramirez and Adon Ripple (all in podcast production team); Jenna Dalton, Melanie Erickson and Kelsey Hill (all in administrative support team); Isaac Ramos (business law and ethics); Nathan Spencer (banking and finance); and Michael Zimmerman (digital media production); and
• Recognized wrestling head coach Terry Gorecki who was named the 7A Head Coach of the Year by MWCA. His brother, Royalton/Upsala assistant wrestling coach, Scott Gorecki, was named Assistant Coach of the Year.
The Royalton School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, April 25, at 6 p.m. in the ECC room/PK 15 (door #2).
