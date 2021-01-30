The Royalton School Board approved to move to a modified block schedule. It is a schedule that both teachers and students are in favor of.
Principal Joel Swenson said he had visited with nearly all, about 95%, of the teachers to get their input.
“I wanted to speak with them in person and get their views without getting their perception in a meeting where other teachers were watching. I wanted a one-on-one conversation in person. I had overwhelming support for this,” he told the Board.
Many teachers had already taught in some type of block schedule, which students responded well to and liked.
“They said the students really liked it. They felt more relaxed,” he said.
In the modified block schedule, the students have fewer classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. However, the classes they do have will be longer. On Wednesdays, they would have all their regular classes.
Swenson said having 90-minute classes reduces the amount of passing time between classes. More importantly, it allows students more time in each subject, whether it is mathematics, English, band, phy ed, shop classes and more.
“It allows students who struggle in class more time to ask questions, to get extra help. It gives them the opportunity to take that extra time if they need it and not feel the pressure of being backed up against the bell,” he said.
On weeks where the school week is even, Swenson said the days would be divided evenly without the Wednesday schedule of all classes.
Swenson said the students would still receive all their required hours and subjects through the blocks schedule. In addition, it doesn’t affect the school bus arrival and departure times.
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business, Monday, the Royalton School Board:
• Heard from Royalton Elementary School Principal Dr. Phil Gurbada that the gaga ball pit that Riley Devrient built with the help of his family as his Eagle Scout project has become the most popular equipment on the playground;
• Congratulated the following students of the month: Sam Zimmerman, Naomi Ferguson and Anna Meemken;
• Heard from Supt. John Phelps that CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital has offered to vaccinate all the staff at Royalton School, who want to be receive the COVID-19 vaccine;
• Approved the following resignations: Co-Head Track Coach Levi Hunt and Speech Coach Kayla Wensmann;
• Approved FMLA leave for the following: Elementary first grade teacher Katie Hemminger from about May 10 for the remainder of the school and High School Social Studies Teacher Kayla Wensmann, from about April 6 for the remainder of the school year;
• Hired Brett Louden and Wade Cruser as JH wrestling coaches and Jami Frenstad as interim head speech coach for one year;
• Approved turning off the virtual chat during Zoom meetings. Those who want to speak to the Board are directed to raise their hand, a function available via Zoom, to let the Board know they wish to speak. That way all board members and visitors can hear comments, not only those who are able to view the virtual chat;
• Discussed coming up with ways to keep the community and board members who may be unable to attend planning meetings of the discussion behind some of the decisions the Board makes;
• Was informed of following first reading policies with changes: Policy 419 Tobacco-Free Environment — Added vaping awareness and prevention instruction and updated definitions. The policy does not allow vaping in the school of any type, Policy 516 Student medication — Added provisions and procedures regarding storage and return of drugs or medication and regarding unclaimed or abandoned prescription drugs, 601 School District Curriculum and Instruction Goals — Added language regarding dyslexia screening and 606 Organization — which describes documentation that may verify student’s age for admission. The document needed to be updated as it didn’t reflect the actual grade levels in Royalton and was corrected along with the verification of a student’s age for admission;
• Approved the 2021-22 school calendar with some changes, including an in-service day scheduled for Nov. 12, as data shows the highest absentee rate at that time due to deer hunting; and
• Approved the retirement request from Phelps, effective June 30.
The Royalton School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. The meeting is virtual to the public.
