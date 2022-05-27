The Royalton School Board approved a request to liquidate the equipment in the north kitchen of the high school and to upgrade the elementary kitchen, Monday.
Tony Duevel, director of buildings and grounds, told the Board that the north kitchen has not been used for food service for quite some time. Since there is no intention of using the kitchen in the near future, Duevel said that the equipment in the north kitchen has resale value.
Duevel provided a list of items to the Board, which includes two commercial ovens, a tilting kettle, a commercial dishwasher, two display coolers, five buffet carts and one commercial microwave, with a combined estimated resale value of $77,500.
Meanwhile, the elementary kitchen needs an updated serving line, a double combi oven, a multi-functional cooker, and a proofer cabinet. Duevel estimates that with the equipment cost estimated at $69,500 and $25,000 for the serving line remodel, the total estimated cost for the project is $94,500.
Additional equipment items the elementary kitchen needs includes a Bunn hot water dispenser, a cold buffet cart and stainless steel work tables, all of which can be moved to the elementary kitchen from the high school north kitchen, Duevel said.
Duevel said that the revenue sources to pay for the elementary kitchen upgrade would be cash from the proceeds of the sale of equipment from the north kitchen, PMA funds of which
$43,700 is available, LTFM funds and possibly from fund 2.
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Royalton School Board:
• Recognized fifth grade student Chloe Reedy, who was a first place champion in the Math Masters program in order of operations;
• Recognized Valedictorians Emma Kasella, Autumn Schoenrock and Erin Borash and Salutatorians Zachary Ellerbusch and Callie Vannurden;
• Approved the following resignations — Boyd Snyder, JH boys and girls basketball; Lesa Boser, JH girls basketball; Ted Morgan, assistant boys basketball coach C- Squad; Jeanne Omvig, MS student council; and Kara Kloss, JH volleyball;
• Approved hiring the following — Kara Kloss, 4-year-old preschool teacher for the 2022-23 school year; Brianna Wenner, MAP lead; and MAP assistants Rachel Cekalla and Annabelle Bzdok;
• Accepted a $2,000 donation from the Royalton American Legion. Four students with scholarships will receive $500 each;
• Tabled approval of the employee handbook until the next regular school board meeting to give board members and the union to review it closer;
• Was informed that summer school will be held from July 11 to July 28, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast and lunch will be served and transportation will be provided; and
• Approved the following contracts — principals’ contract, effective from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024; human resources contract; and director of buildings and grounds.
The Royalton School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, June 27, at 6 p.m. in the ECC Room/PK 15 (enter through door # 2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.