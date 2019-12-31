The Royalton School Board approved a 7.9% final levy increase to $2.15 million for 2020, up from $1.96 million, at Monday’s Truth and Taxation hearing.
That levy is made up of $646,000 for the general fund, $43,317 for community services and $1.42 million for debt services which is the school mortgage payment.
While presenting the budget, Dawn Duevel, district business manager said that the aid to levy equalization rate is one of the best in the state, at 46%.
The estimated revenue is $9.29 million with $8.56 million coming from state and federal funds and $727,579 from local aid and levy.
After some construction, the age of the building changed in 2017 from nearly 35 years to 28 years which, Duevel said had a negative impact on long-term facility funds.
“For 19/20 we did have a $98,000 negative impact and that was because of the age of our buildings,” she said. “I think this will be the last year that we that much negative impact…”
The district is still getting $248,000 in equalized long-term facilities.
Around 80% of the district’s revenue goes towards daily operating expenses such as textbooks, utilities supplies, insurance, and employee salaries. Other expenses include transportation, food service and debt services.
The greatest expense category is elementary and secondary education at 48.5%, other categories in clude transportation costs which make up 9.1% of expenses and special education supplies and instruction which make up 12.6% (the district’s special education population is 14%).
The working budget, which Duevel said will be revised in February or March, is $9.28 million.
