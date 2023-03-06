The Royalton School Board approved reorganizing the district office staffing and to add a full-time front desk district office/preschool secretary position, Monday, Feb. 27. The approval was made on a 3-2 vote, with Board Members Randy Hackett, Tyra Baumann and Angela Roering voting “aye” and Maria Traut and Lucas Boyd voting “nay.”
The motion to approve came after a presentation made by Supt. Kristine Wehrkamp.
“We have been doing some work to determine what exactly we need for staff in the district office and what our current setup is, what openings and with the strategic plan,” she said.
Wehrkamp said the district currently has a human resources director, who also does payroll and a finance assistant position that is vacant. The current set up also includes an administrative assistant to the superintendent and the school board.
“Then we have a community education director title; only this position is occupied by a full-time teacher and are just paid a smaller stipend,” she said. “Then we have school management services that are coming in with our business manager duties, along with an array, giving us some a little behind the scenes payroll support.”
Wehrkamp said the goal behind reorganizing the administration is so the work can get done in a more efficient manner. By moving the human resources director position to become a human resources community education director position, Wehrkamp said the additional .5 FTE would go toward Community Education director work. By doing this, it enables the district to rebuild the Community Education program, have more adult classes, more opportunities for enrichment courses and more, she said.
By moving the finance assistant position to a finance specialist title, some of the duties, such as providing front desk and preschool support, would be removed. Instead the finance specialist would handle payroll, deposits, RevTrack, invoicing and 1099s, Wehrkamp said.
Wehrkamp said the district office front desk secretary/preschool secretary would let people in, handle all the financials around the school-aged care program, the five different funding streams around the preschool program, registrations, attendance and more.
“We now have a very robust preschool and I only see that expanding. We’re now offering wraparound care. It’s a busy place and it needs some clerical support with that,” she said.
Wehrkamp said there are several benefits from reorganizing. Besides that it would help with the growth of the preschool and an increased community education oversight, it would also improve the distribution of business office duties — an area the district annually gets dinged at in the audit because there isn’t enough segregation of duties, she said. In addition, it would improve the customer service and all financials would be handled at the district office.
As the costs would come out of fund 1 and fund 4, Wehrkamp said the current financial model show expenses of $399,700 in fund 1. By moving to the proposed financial model, she said it would save $17,300 in fund 1. While the current expenses in fund 4 is $19,800, the fund will see an increase in cost to $66,800 in the proposed financial model.
The Record reached out to Traut and Boyd for a comment on why they voted no, but no response was received by the time the Record went to print.
UPDATE:
Traut commented later that she was not able to vote "yes" on the proposed district office restructuring plan in good conscience as was presented at the School Board meeting.
"I didn't feel as though I had all the necessary information to make an informed decision in support of this plan. On behalf of the parents and tax paying citizens of our district, I had several unanswered questions and reservations about the proposed plan and budgetary expenses," she said. "I believe best practice is to seek community input on decisions to expand and multiply district office administration expenses and receive feedback, so my vote could best represent the families in Royalton. I think the community should have input into these decisions given the nature of our small school where resources are critical and often limited."
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Royalton School Board:
• Recognized Triple A students Mya Yourczek and Connor Carlson,
• Was thanked by Supt. Kristine Wehrkamp for their service as part of School Board Recognition Week;
• Approved the resignations of Randy Thielges, science teacher; Dr. Phil Gurbada, elementary principal; Marjorie Kardell-Smith, transportation director; and Abigail Baker, elementary paraprofessional. The Board thanked them for their service to the district;
• Approved the retirement request of Cherie Ploof, middle school and high school choir teacher;
• Approved hiring Heather Psyck, pre-K paraprofessional; Katrina Boughton, elementary special education paraprofessional; Jeremy Albright, varsity boys golf; and Ryan Marwitz, varsity girls golf;
• Accepted the following donations — $3,800 from the Royalton American Legion for the seventh grade Deep Portage trip; and $350 from the Royalton Lions Club to FFA;
• Accepted a $1,000 grant to the Royalton Elementary School and a $6,000 grant to the Royalton High School, both from the Blackbaud Giving Fund on behalf of the Medtronic Foundation Volunteer Grant;
• Approved for Business Professionals of America (BPA) students to travel to Anaheim, Calif. to compete at the BPA State Leadership Conference, March 9-11; and
• Approved placing Jeremy Albright, head coach of boys golf; and Ryan Marwirtz, head coach of girls golf, at step 8 of the REM contract rather than at step 0. Albright has 22 years as a golf coach, including 13 years as a bous and girls head golf coach. Marwitz has nine years of experience as a girls head golf coach.
The Royalton School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m. in the Early Childhood Center foyer.
