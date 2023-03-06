    The Royalton School Board approved reorganizing the district office staffing and to add a full-time front desk district office/preschool secretary position, Monday, Feb. 27. The approval was made on a 3-2 vote, with Board Members Randy Hackett, Tyra Baumann and Angela Roering voting “aye” and Maria Traut and Lucas Boyd voting “nay.”    

    The motion to approve came after a presentation made by Supt. Kristine Wehrkamp.

