By Sheila BERGREN
Staff Writer
The Royalton School Board approved an upgrade to the HVAC systems in the Royalton Elementary School gym and in the Royalton High School, Monday.
The total cost of the project is $271,800. It is estimated that the cost to install air conditioning units in the elementary gym to dehumidify the gym will cost $72,400. The cost for replacing the rooftop air handling unit at the high school is estimated to cost $199,400, said Business Manager Dawn Duevel.
“Personally, I think it is going to be better air quality and to be more comfortable for the students,” she said.
The Board had the option to pay for the project either through the assigned or unassigned fund balances. Duevel said the administrative recommendation to the Board is to pay the project through the assigned fund since that was what it was set aside for.
In addition, Duevel said, as the administration recommends the district to keep the unreserved fund balance at 26% to 27% of expenses, it would also make more sense to use the assigned fund. After all, the unassigned fund is essentially the district’s savings account, just in case anything happens, she said.
If the unassigned fund was used to pay for the project, Duevel said it would bring the unassigned fund balance of $1.79 million to $1.5 million (about 23% of expenses).
The Board opted to use money from the assigned fund balance (Non-ESSER III funds) to upgrade the HVAC system. After the funds for the project have been withdrawn, the remaining balance for the assigned fund will be $370,500.
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Royalton School Board:
• Was informed that the Royalton FFA Milk Quality team (Joseph Achen, Alivia Pyka and Callie Vannurden) won first place in the FFA Milk Quality Regional. Individually, Pyka also took first, Vannurden second and achen third place;
• Heard from Elementary Principal Dr. Phil Gurbada that parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for Nov. 4, and Nov. 8, in the evenings; Parents can choose in-person or virtual conferences;
• Was informed by Gurbada that the focus of the Nov. 12 in-service will be the school’s new Benchmark Advance reading program. Consultants will work with the district’s K-5 teachers to further support effective implementation and address teacher questions and concerns;
• Was informed that the PTO family bingo night will be held Friday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m.;
• Welcomed Julie Lanners who has started as a foster grandparent in the second grade. The program is sponsored by the Catholic Charities in St. Cloud;
• Approved the resignations of Shelly Crenna (transportation), Dawn Duevel (business manager), Susan Leenerts (payroll, benefits, MARSS and human resources assistant) and Gaylene Witucki (transportation director);
• Approved hiring Jean Weis-Clough as long-term grade 2 substitute teacher; Shelly Crenna as middle school and high school paraprofessional; Dave Sutton as Type 3
(van driver), Trudy Graves as bus paraprofessional and potential Type 3 (van driver); Dean Kloek as bus driver; and Shawn Poppen as JH Knowledge Bowl, all based upon the findings of each individual’s background check, licensure status and discipline report from the Minnesota Department of Education;
• Approved family medical leave for Abbey Tonderum, second grade teacher for about eight weeks, beginning about Jan. 27, 2022; and Brittney Meehl, preschool teacher for about 12 weeks, beginning about Feb. 23, 2022;
• Approved the following donations: $1,000 from the Hasso Briese American Legion Post #473 in appreciation of the district’s help to set up the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall when it came to Rice. The donation is allocated with $200 each given to boys wrestling, football program, baseball program, boys basketball and track and field; $350 from the Royalton Lions Club to the Royalton FFA; $3,000 from the Royalton American Legion for boys baseball uniforms; $10,000 from the Royalton American Legion for the girls softball field project; and $4,392 from MN Signature Care to purchase new basketball uniforms for the 3-6 grade community education basketball program;
• Approved for the Royalton wrestling team to compete at the overnight wrestling tournament, Rumble on the Red, in Fargo, N.D., Dec. 28-30;
• Approved the boys basketball fundraiser of gold card sales through Adrenaline Fundraising program; and
• Approved the prom location of the Coyote Moon Grille and the use of Trobec’s bus service.
The Royalton School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. in the ECC Room PK 15 (Door #2 entrance).
