Royalton rural mail carrier helps senior living alone

With a heart for people and the postal industry, Dalora Sobania of Cold Spring has worked as a rural mail carrier since 1992. Picking up the mail at the post office in Rice, her route stretches many miles in the Royalton area, including by 76-year-old senior Muriel Poehler’s home.
“She is just a gem. She should really be recognized for all the good she does. We need more people like that,” Poehler said.
When Sobania delivers mail, she keeps an eye on her customers, especially those who are elderly, live alone or for some other reason may need a helping hand from time to time.
Last week, she noticed that Poehler’s mail was piling up in her mailbox. Sobania said she knew Poehler’s daughter, Diana, usually picked up the mail since Poehler is wheelchair bound and doesn’t get out much.
She also knew that Diana works part-time in the Twin Cities area and the thought that something was possibly preventing her from returning home crossed Sobania’s mind. In the past, Diana had called her and had asked her to bring the mail to her mom when she was unable to. However, she had not heard from her this time, Sobania said.
Although Poehler was doing well, she said Sobania checking in on her meant a lot and also gave her a sense of security, knowing that there is someone there for her, if needed.
“It’s a good security just to look up there and knowing she is going by that day. She’s like a guardian angel. There is a presence about her. I wish everyone would have as nice of a mail lady as we do,” she said.
Poehler said as her daughter also works part-time in Little Falls, she is usually home about half of the time. But after traveling through the airport in Seattle, Wash. recently, where COVID-19 is running its
course, Poehler said her daughter self-quarantined herself at her home in the Twin Cities just to be on the safe side.
“That’s why the mail was not brought in,” she said.
When Sobania asked her if she needed anything else, knowing she had chickens on her beef farm and only having three eggs left, Poehler said some eggs would be nice.
Sobania said that once she had gotten the eggs ready, she realized that Poehler may need other items, but didn’t necessarily want to tell her so, she decided to put together a care package. Besides the eggs, she included dog food, a container of coffee, two loaves of bread, toilet paper, Kleenex, disinfectant wipes and more.
Sobania encourages others to keep an eye on the elderly and other people who live alone.
“If everybody watches out for everybody, watches their neighbors, then everyone will have what they need. Don’t hoard things,” she said.
Looking out for her customers and others has been something Sobania has been practicing since she first started. The customers, driving the route alone and serving people is what makes the job enjoyable, she said.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak she has also observed an increase in packages that need to be delivered. More people buy what they need online and just order it from the comfort of their home.
The biggest challenge with being a rural mail carrier is driving through snow storms, she said.
Sobania said what initially led her to become a rural mail carrier was the simple fact that she needed a job after she had been laid off from her work at AT&T in St. Cloud.
“I happened to see a post in the paper, needed a job, took the test and was hired a year later and have been there ever since,” she said.
“We’re lucky to have her,” Poehler said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.