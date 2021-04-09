Auditor Kristen Houle with CliftonLarsonAllen presented the city audit for 2020 to the Royalton City Council, Tuesday.
Houle said that part of the auditor’s responsibility is to express an opinion on the financial statements based on the audit. The city received an unmodified opinion.
“It’s the best that we can give,” she said.
As part of the audit, CliftonLarsonAllen searched for areas in the city’s accounting system that can potentially lead to fraud. One area Houle pointed out was the lack of segregation of duties since there aren’t enough staff in the office to offer oversight — a dilemma that is quite common for smaller cities and even counties, she said.
Another area CliftonLarsonAllen discovered was that the city used a debit card, which is a practice the Minnesota Office of the State Auditor frowns upon for several reasons.
“The Office of the State Auditor has a statement in position that debit cards shouldn’t be used because funds are withdrawn immediately, so fraud can more easily happen,” she said.
In addition, there is usually less monitoring of the use of debit cards than of credit cards. Since the issue was made known to the city, the Council has changed its policy.
Houle said the city’s disbursements of $1.205 million were larger than the governmental funds receipts of $1.066 million, a deficit of $139,230, but with a reserve of nearly 11 months.
“The main reason that your disbursements did go up this year was because of the new pumper truck and it was offset somewhat by the transfer from that,” she said.
Houle said the main sources for revenue were from general property taxes ($331,379) and from intergovernmental sources ($448,387).
Under disbursements for capital outlay, such as projects and more, the main expense was for public safety ($356,308). The cost for general government ($261,190) spiked, as well, Houle said, related to COVID-19 funding revenues and expenses.
The city’s enterprise funds for water, sewer and refuse received a total of $695,631 in operating receipts. The revenue received for water funds (600, 925 and 950) was $286,925 with the operating cost of $158,109, and an operating cash income of $128,816.
The sewer enterprise fund showed an operating revenue of $301,308 with operating expenses of $157,495, an operating cash income of $143,495.
The refuse enterprise fund (620) had an operating revenue of $107,398 with an operating cost of $111,532, a loss of $4,134.
The 2020 general fund was budgeted to receive a revenue of $786,886, but showed an actual revenue of $963,864, a difference of $176,978.
The total disbursement cost was budgeted at $707,204. However, the actual cost was $920,642, a loss of $213,438.
The cash fund balance in the beginning of 2020 was $954,810 with the ending cash fund balance as of Dec. 31, 2020, at $968,032.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Approved sending a letter to resident Dean Kloek that he has until the City Cleanup Day, June 12, to clean up old machinery, garbage, debris and more from his property as it is in violation of the city’s nuisance ordinance. Unless removed, the city will hire an outside party to have the property cleaned up at the property owner’s expense;
• Approved for the city to apply for the Source Water Protection Plan Implementation grant;
• Approved hiring Lisa Schefers as deputy clerk two days per week, effective April 6, at $19.07 per hour;
• Approved Ordinance 59 which deals with underground tracer wire;
• Accepted a resolution in support of the city of Little Falls requesting authorization from the Legislature to hold a referendum authorizing the collection of a 0.5% local option sales tax for the construction of a community recreational facility in Little Falls;
• Approved sending a letter of support to the Morrison County Historical Society (MCHS) as the organization has filed an application for financial assistance with the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development. Any funding received would be used to replace its HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) system and the removal of an underground fuel oil tank at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum;
• Set a public hearing for Tuesday, May 4, at 7:15 p.m. in regard to fire department ordinance 58. The proposed ordinance sets guidelines for the fire department on how to recoup the costs of responding to calls outside contracted areas;
• Set a public hearing for Tuesday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. to remove a portion (Section 2d) from water ordinance 6.04 as that portion is included in the approved tracer wire ordinance; and
• Proclaimed Friday, April 30, as Arbor Day.
The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
