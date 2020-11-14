The Royalton City Council heard an update from James Robins with Robins Consulting that with the bonding bill passed in both the Senate and the House, Royalton was granted $900,000. It has been a long, but productive process, he said.
The funds will be used to replace and upgrade the storm sewer drainage system along South Cedar Street in Royalton. Mayor Andrea Lauer said the storm sewer systems in that road are very outdated.
Robins said the process for state participation in the long-planned 14-block Royalton infrastructure project began in late 2019 with a routine visit from state Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls. When Royalton officials told him about their concerns that the costs of the major project would put extreme stress on the city’s finances, Kresha said he would put together a bill to be introduced early in the 2020 Legislative Session.
“However, the city had missed a mid-2019 deadline to submit its plan to Minnesota Management and Budget where more than $5 billion in requests had been earlier submitted. Many of those requests had been on hold for several years,” Robins said.
Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa authored HF 2929 and its companion bill SF 3284, which would allocate $1.918 million from the Public Facilities Authority to the Royalton Project, while Robins continued to work with Lauer, the City Council and other administrative staff to assist with the legislative process. In an effort to raise visibility and gain bipartisan support, Robins said co-authors were sought out, more specifically senators Andrew Mathews, R-Milaca and David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm and representatives Shane Mekeland, R-Clear Lake and Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud. The bill was later heard in early March by the House Capital Investment Committee where Lauer also testified.
“When the pandemic arrived in March, routines changed for everyone and the impact on legislative activities was particularly dramatic. Direct contact with legislators and staff came to an end and few meetings were scheduled. Yet, the process moved forward,” Robins said.
As a result, the city was encouraged by the senate to pursue PFA Clean Water and Drinking Water revolving funds ranked in project priority listings. Robins said with help from Moore Engineering, the city applied for those lists and scored at 45 points for up to $950,000 in stormwater funding. In addition, the city scored at 10 points for up to $1.629 million in watermain and lead service line replacement funds. Robins said that while Royalton had a second potential avenue to find funding, the approval of the bonding bill with bipartisan support from both the House and the Senate was its only viable state source.
Fast forwarding to October, Robins said that in the hours before the fifth special session was held, Lauer submitted a public testimony on behalf of the city of Royalton, pointing out that the timing of the much needed allocation were vital to allow Royalton move forward in its preparations to move forward with construction as early as possible in 2021.
The bonding bill was approved by the House on Oct. 14, 130-34 and one day later, by the Senate, 64-3. Robins said that working through key staff, Lauer conveyed the urgency and importance of the Royalton project to Gov. Tim Walz shortly after the legislative approval. Walz signed the bill into law, Oct. 21.
Robins said he believes the city of Royalton made a great impression on the state. Not only because of its history of good fiscal management, but also because of the fact that it was the first time Royalton really asked the legislators for help. Working with Moore Engineering was also very helpful, Robins said.
Lauer thanked Robins and Moore Engineering for their services and guidance.
“On behalf of the City Council, thank you for guiding us through the process. This is not something we could have done on our own, so your valuable services are much appreciated,” Lauer said.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business, Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Approved Council Members Jeff Gerads and Ron Verley to negotiate with the Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS) on the collective bargaining agreement for the police union;
• Amended Ordinance 16:02 Subdivisions, Section 3:1 to “If a landowner has property to split into 1 to 4 lots and the land has city sewer, city water and paved roads assessable to the lots, then the landowner can apply for an administrative plat;
• Approved hiring Katie Wild as a police officer, pending the results of background checks and psychological evaluation;
• Heard from Dean Dumont, owner of the historic building across the road from City Hall, that he is currently weighing his options as what to do with the building, such as selling it or demolishing and build a new building to open a new business. The building either needs to be repaired or demolished, both of which can be very costly. Dumont said he currently has it listed for sale and has received bids for what it would cost to demolish the building. COVID has made the process slower. Dumont plans to give the Council another update at the council meeting in January 2021;
• Approved the alternate graphics for the logo to be painted on the city’s water tower as presented with “Royalton” and “City on the Platte” underneath in blue instead of black. The Council also approved to accept sealed bids for painting the logo;
• Approved to donate $3,630 for the Fire Relief Association, a donation the city makes annually and was budgeted for;
• Approved CliftonLarsonAllen to provide audit services to the city for a cost of about $11,500;
• Approved the Fire Department to apply for a grant for an extractor and dryer for the Fire Department to clean turnout gear. The extractor removes carcinogen and other toxins from the turnout gear;
• Designated City Hall as its annual polling place for 2021;
• Certified the results of the Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. Ron Verley received 378 votes, Kurt Schott 369 votes and 13 write-ins;
• Approved CARES Act expenditures in the amount of $7,067.62, which included purchases of thermometer and antimicrobial wipes for the Fire Department and wages for police, City Hall staff and Public Works staff that were quarantined earlier in the year when COVID first started. The CARES Act requires that payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund only be used to cover expenses related to COVID and has to be used by Dec. 30;
• Approved assessing unpaid charges of municipal fees and utility bills to the account owners’ personal property taxes unless paid in full by Nov. 30. The total delinquent amount $2,568.53; and
• Approved a gambling permit for the St. Cloud Box Club to hold a raffle at the Royalton American Legion Post 137 on Jan. 16, 2021.
The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
