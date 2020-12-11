The Royalton City Council approved several increases to the city’s fee schedule for 2021.
The cost of mosquito control was raised from $1.75 per month to $1.85 per month, an increase of 10 cents.
The base fee for water (2,500 gallons) increased with $1, from $27.75 to $28.75.
In addition, the summer sewer rate, which includes the base rate for residential and commercial properties from May to August, was raised $5 from its original amount of $50 to $55.
Residents will see a change in the fees for garbage and recycling. The fee for the green bag services was previously set at $11.48, but was raised to $11.64, an increase of 16 cents.
The 32 gallon cart was previously at $19.86 per month and was increased to $20.28 per month, a 42 cent difference.
The monthly fees for the 64-gallon cart and the 96-gallon cart were increased, as well. Previously the 64-gallon cart was priced at $23.43 per month and the 96-gallon cart at $26.60 per month, which were respectively raised to $23.88 and $27.12 per month, a 45 cent increase for the 64-gallon cart and a 52 cent increase for the 96-gallon cart.
Mayor Andrea Lauer said the reason for the increase in the fee schedule is mainly an increase of cost for the city. The city of Royalton, as well as other cities in Minnesota, are mandated by the state of Minnesota to follow specific rules and regulations regarding water and sewer. As the cost increases to operate the mechanical plant and in the city’s effort to meet all the guidelines set by the Minnesota Department of Health on how to treat the water and what it is treated with, Lauer said the city really doesn’t have much choice but to increase the cost for residents.
In addition, the water and sewer funds are enterprise funds and are self-sufficient and managed as if they were separate businesses. Since they are enterprise funds, the city cannot use any funds from the general fund to cover either.
Lauer said the increase in the summer sewer rate reflects the cost increase for the city to operate the mechanical plant. The summer sewer rate is a special rate the city offers residents, who for instance, want to use city water to hydrate their lawns and gardens rather than to have that extra cost added to the meter fee, which could add up really fast.
The Council opted to increase the mosquito spray rate to include it in the budget should Royalton have another year similar year to last, where the city needed to spray more.
As far increases in the fee schedule, Lauer said she understands where residents come from.
“Nobody likes to see an increase and I totally get it because my husband and I are on a fixed income,” she said.
Lauer said that after she had spent some time with the waste water supervisor, going over the costs for the mechanical and electrical, different pumps and the adjusting that needs to get done for both water and sewer, she was amazed at all that goes into it.
“Even though I deal with seeing the bills come through on a monthly basis, I didn’t realize all the things we are mandated by the Minnesota Department of Health to take care of. It was really eye opening,” she said.
A fee has yet to be decided on the trunk access fee.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business, Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Approved hiring Angela Hyde as deputy clerk, starting Dec. 14, at $18.51 per hour;
• Approved hiring three new firefighters and one first responder, contingent on them passing physical and background checks;
• Approved the Royalton Fire Department to purchase various equipment from Heiman Fire Equipment, such as quic-lock nozzle holders, poly axe blade holders and more, at a total cost of $1,399.51:
• Accepted the sealed bid of $2,010 from David Lanners for the 1975 International fire truck;
• Approved the 2021 contract with the Township of Langola for the Royalton Fire Department to furnish emergency aid, fire service and protection, as vailable through the fire department. The annual payment from the township to the city is based on 2.35% of the total tax capacity of all sections covered. In addition, the township shall pay the city for each fire call or emergency service to the township, including false alarms and non-highway rescue $350 for the first hour, plus $300 for each additional hour;
• Approved tobacco licenses to the following: Scottie’s Log Bar, Royal Tesoro, 10 Spot Bar and Lounge, Holiday, Bill’s Superette and Dollar General;
` • Decided not to enter into a contract with the Morrison County Animal Humane Society (MCAHS) at a cost of $392.66. If a city has contracted with MCAHS it will accept any stray animals at no cost. Otherwise the cost is $50 per cat and $75 per dog that is turned into the Humane Society;
• Accepted the resignation of Michelle Mariakis from her position on the Planning and Zoning Committee after her term is complete in December. The reason given was that her new position of employment requires a lot of travel so she would miss multiple meetings within the year as well as the potential of deployment in 2021;
• Approved the city to apply for the Greater Minnesota Transportation Alternative Solicitation grant to create American Disability Act compliant sidewalks in conjunction with the proposed Highway 10 work and Cedar Street reconstruction. The total cost of the Greater Minnesota Transportation Alternatives Solicitation project is $285,525, of which the city of Royalton will designate 20% or $57,105 of the requested total amount;
• Approved Jordan Onnen to serve on the Planning and Zoning Committee, effective Jan. 15, 2021; and
• Thanked Council Member Scott Walberg for his service on the City Council for the last four years.
The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
