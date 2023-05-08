The city of Royalton’s policy when it comes to paid time off (PTO) is that employees cannot accrue more than 160 hours of PTO. Once an employee reaches the 160 hours, PTO no longer accrues until they uses up the time. The policy is common practice at many companies, said Mayor Brenda Weiss-Pesta, during discussion of PTO at the February Council meeting.
Since then, it was discovered that Public Works Supervisor Danny McDougall had accrued 410.72 hours of PTO and City Clerk Leah Walberg accrued 383.99 hours in PTO.
The Council approved to pay out the PTO of McDougall and Walberg in one lump sum to bring them down to 160 hours. Two separate motions were made in regard to the employees.
To bring McDougall’s PTO to 160 hours, the city will pay him for 250.72 hours at his current wage of $38.59 per hour, which brings it to a total of $9,675.28. For Walberg, the city will need to pay her for 223.99 hours in order to bring her accrued PTO down to 160 hours. The hours will be paid out at her current wage of $33.30, which yields a total of $7,458.87.
The total sum paid to McDougall and Walberg is $17,134.15.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, May 2, the Royalton City Council:
• Approved to have a business debit card issued to Police Chief Jason McDonald to be used for Police Department business;
• Approved for McDonald to have a lightbar installed on the one of the squad cars for safety purposes, at a cost of about $3,000 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in a 3-1 vote, with Council Member Ron Verley voting “no”;
• Approved repairs to be made at the splash park shelter at an estimated cost of $797.93;
• Tabled making a decision as to who to hire to remove a maple tree on First Street that is in the city right away, but is infringing on private property. The Council tabled the matter to get two more quotes. The Council received one quote from A&T’s Tree and Landscape Service;
• Accepted a donation from Terry Curtis to the Royalton Fire Department. Curtis donated two electric steam tables with pans and lids and a 36-inch gas griddle, valued at about $800;
• Approved the leave of absence request by Deputy Clerk Stacy Dillenburg;
• Tabled making a decision to get a third quote on a copier contract for the city office;
• Heard from Shawn Schraut, who inquired about a liquor license. No decision was made;
• Accepted a donation of an United States of America flag, and a flag pole for the Royalton Splash Park from the Royalton Lions Club; and
• Was reminded that the city office is closed, May 8-12; the city-wide garage sale is set for May 13; and clean up day is scheduled for May 20.
The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
