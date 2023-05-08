    The city of Royalton’s policy when it comes to paid time off (PTO) is that employees cannot accrue more than 160 hours of PTO. Once an employee reaches the 160 hours, PTO no longer accrues until they uses up the time. The policy is common practice at many companies, said Mayor Brenda Weiss-Pesta, during discussion of PTO at the February Council meeting.

    Since then, it was discovered that Public Works Supervisor Danny McDougall had accrued 410.72 hours of PTO and City Clerk Leah Walberg accrued 383.99 hours in PTO.

