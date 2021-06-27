Initially, the city of Royalton hired Moore Engineering to head up the city’s Cedar and Driftwood streets project. However, after discovering that the construction plan Moore Engineering had designed was unbuildable, the Royalton City Council approved terminating the city’s contract with Moore Engineering at Monday’s special Council meeting.
The main reason the design plan was unbuildable was because Moore Engineering failed to attain the proper easements and agreements with property owners who would have to agree to the removal of trees and fences before seeking bids on the project.
In addition, parts of the design were questionable, inconvenient or made it more difficult for the city to attain American Disabilities Act (ADA) approval, such as several of the new firehydrants being installed in the middle of the sidewalk rather than to the side.
The design plan caused confusion among many of the residents on Cedar and Driftwood Streets as to the trees marked needing to be removed.
“They have two trees on my property that are slated to be taken down. I noticed on the map that one of the trees, supposedly trees, is actually a rock that needs to be removed, so there are two trees tagged, but there is only one tree that needs to be removed,” said resident Judith Lukenvill.
What added to Lukenvill’s confusion of the necessity of removing the one tree is the fact that it stands more than 20 feet from the roadway, she said at Monday’s meeting.
Another resident, Luke Sullivan, said he finds himself kind of in the same position as Lukenvill. While he understands and doesn’t mind that the trees near the road by his home need to be removed, he is perplexed as to why the large oak tree about 30 feet from the road was selected to be removed.
“There is no need to take that one so that is kind of annoying,” he said.
Besides wondering about what trees he could keep, resident Firman Popp also wondered how wide the sidewalk would be as well as whose responsibility it would be to remove snow in the winter months. City Engineer Les Mateffy said the sidewalk would likely be about six feet wide to ensure it complies with ADA requirements.
While the city will clear the majority of snow on the sidewalks, Mayor Andrea Lauer said property owners may need to do some shoveling.
“We’ll take care of the big amount,” she said.
The Council told Popp that the city would contact him once they knew for sure whether he would need to move one tree in particular that he would like to save.
Another resident, Garrett Beto, who lives in the project area, spoke on behalf of his parents who were concerned about what would happen to their in-ground sprinkler system. The Council advised Beto to mark the sprinkler locations with stakes as they were not marked on the design plan.
Two other residents who attended the meeting raised concerns over their trees being marked to be removed, as well. Jessica Hayes said she and her husband want to save the large silver maple that is more than 100 years old and provides shade for their entire yard.
Since the tree is on the property line, the city and Hayes would need to both agree to remove the tree. An easement would also need to be issued to allow the city to clean up the mess it creates on her property. The city would also need to compensate Hayes the worth of half of the tree. However, if the property owner does not agree to the removal, the city cannot remove it according to case law, Mateffy said.
Hayes said she wants to keep the tree.
For resident Bernie Haldenwanger, who lives on a corner in the project area where people tend to speed, keeping her trees in the front yard is a matter of safety.
“They are my protectors. As you know, cars go around that corner extremely fast when they shouldn’t be. I have had two vehicles run into my house already,” she said.
Haldenwanger said some of them show marks of where people have crashed into the trees. Had the treesnot been there, the vehicles would have crashed into her living room and her bedroom, she said.
Mateffy said that while he believes some of the trees will be able to be saved, there may be some smaller ones that may need to go — something Haldenwanger was OK with.
Another concern with the design plan was in relation to dismantling several residents’ fences without re-installing them. The industry standard is to re-install fences. As a result, the Council approved re-installing any fences that are removed in the project.
The project is set to start sometime next week. Exactly where the work will begin has not been decided yet. However, the city plans to keep residents informed as to when they can expect their area to be worked on.
A temporary mailbox area will be set up for the residents while work is ongoing.
Up to this point, Royalton has paid Moore Engineering $247,295.51. The last invoice the city received was dated April 29. Some of the items the city had not yet received from Moore Engineering at the time of the meting, which was of concern to the Council, were complete contract books with JR Ferche information in it for city signature and the electronic CAD files for the city and JR Ferche for grading.
“A CAD file is an electronic drawing the contractor is supposed to be able to have access to so the contractor can put that into the GPS equipment. It helps them guide their bulldozers and graders, et cetera,” Mateffy said.
The contract books were delivered by Moore Engineering, Wednesday.
Other concerns the Council discussed about the designed plan was related to safety. Although it is legal to install a water main line under a gas line, the Council didn’t believe it would be a good idea. By the same token, the Council didn’t believe it would be wise or safe to install the new electric lines for lighting over the new water main line.
The city invited Moore Engineering to attend the special meeting, but informed the Council in a letter that Moore Engineering would not be attending. The letter, signed by Moore Engineering President Kevin Bucholz, said in regard to the issues that made the design plan unbuildable that ... “the reference to ‘issues’ in the plans is inaccurate, unsupported and misleading.”
The letter also said that “Moore Engineering complied with its original contract with the city and provided services consistent with the required standard of care.”
As the Council was made aware that the designed plan was unbuildable, it moved to hire Bolton and Menk Inc. in Ramsey to complete the job, which is the firm Mateffy works for as a senior project manager.
In the letter sent to the city, Moore Engineering said it will not accept any termination of the contract for cause. In other words, unless the city agrees to all of Moore Engineering’s terms to dissolve the contract, Moore Engineering will bring a lawsuit against the city, Mateffy and Bolton and Menk for “all wrongful interference with our contractual relationship with the city.”
The terms Moore Engineering listed in its letter includes “mutual termination of the contract for convenience; the city makes payment to Moore Engineering of outstanding invoices; the city releases Moore Engineering from any claims of any sort arising from or related to the project; Moore Engineering will grant a license to the city and its successor engineer to utilize Moore Engineering’s work product; the city and its successor engineer substitute for Moore Engineering and agree they are new engineers of record responsible for the final design, construction and observation of the project; and the city agrees to withdraw all allegations of breach of the standard of care.”
The Council approved at Monday’s meeting to a mutual termination of the contract for convenience. Lauer said the focus is to get the project accomplished for the residents and that doing a termination of convenience will help to do so. The city has also asked Moore Engineering to submit its final bill.
“They’ll provide us with the documentations and the things we have asked for and Bolton and Menk will take the project until it is finished. It is unfortunate that things happened, but we can’t stop the project because we have come into a glitch. The project is too important. We have a lot of time and energy invested in it and it’s the best answer to a way of achieving the goal for the residents and the businesses,” Lauer said.
About the threat of the city getting sued, Lauer said that while there is a time when people need to take a stand because it is the right thing to do to hold people or organizations accountable, she’s also looking to the legal expenses it would cost the city as well as time.
“That is a poor use of residents’ money at this point,” she said.
Lauer said she is extremely grateful for all of the residents who came to Monday’s meeting and shared their concerns.
“That is the best way for us to address things — face to face,” she said.
