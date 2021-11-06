Royalton Mayor Andrea Lauer resigns

The Royalton City Council was handed a curve ball at Tuesday’s meeting when Mayor Andrea Lauer announced her resignation, effective Nov. 3.
Lauer said that throughout her years of serving as a mayor, that she has always told people she worked with that family comes first. Now, she said, she is taking her own advice.
In July, Lauer’s husband, Tom, was diagnosed with lung cancer. Lauer said that when they found out about his diagnosis, she had considered stepping down then. However, at the time, the city was also dealing with the debacle with Moore Engineering and was trying to get going on the Cedar Street and Driftwood Street projects, along with getting all of the finance pieces together.
“I knew I couldn’t just walk away at that point. It’s not that I am such an important person, but I had a good grasp of what the city needed,” she said.
As the street projects are nearly competed and with the remaining work to be done in the spring, Lauer said she knew the city would be in good hands.
Lauer became mayor of Royalton in 2009. At that time, the housing boom had gone bust, the stock market was in the tank and everything was turned upside down. As the city’s budget for the year had been based on 11 new homes coming to the city, the Council faced a number of challenges since the recession affected everyone. The city’s Public Works director had also resigned, as there a lot to deal with right from the get-go.
“I remember talking with our staff and the Council that we needed to be able to cut our budget and asked for everybody’s input. They came forward and we were able to find different ways of doing things withing the city, including the Council,” she said.
Before, the Council used to meet twice a month. Now, they usually meet once a month, unless a special meeting needs to be held.
Altogether, the city was able to save thousands of dollars and continue to work to improve the city.
Despite the challenges that have arisen from time to time, Lauer considers her experience a great one.
“It has been a wonderful experience. It’s a chance to learn about city government. It’s a chance to share ideas with other people and many of the people that I have served with, I didn’t know outside of the Council, so it has been a chance to get to know them,” she said.
Before Lauer became mayor, she served on the Planning and Zoning Committee. She continued to attend their meetings from time to time as it kept her informed.
“When they’re working on an ordinance, it’s actually kind of fascinating. It has also allowed me to work with the Fire Department and learn more about what they do,” she said.
Lauer said that working in the city government and serving on the Council has given her a greater appreciation of how a city is run. There is a lot more to it than first meets the eye, she said.
Reminiscing about her time as mayor, Lauer said she will miss serving the city in that capacity, but just knows it is time.
“I just want to thank all of the people, all of the residents of Royalton, for the opportunity to serve,” she said.
Since Council-Member Brenda Weiss-Pesta was appointed as mayor pro tem, she will take over as mayor and complete Lauer’s term until December 2022. Then, Pesta will eitherrun for the office or a new one will be elected.
Lauer said she is confident that Pesta will do a great job as mayor.
Pesta said the city will continue to operate as normal as it can.
“They way the Council is set up, all of the administrative responsibilities and legislative decisions, anything should be done as a Council as a whole, with each of us five having no greater power than the other,” she said.
Pesta said that since all Council members have regular full-time jobs, they rely on the Council functioning as a team, being willing to continue to learn and really doing the research in the factors affecting the city, so that when we come to meetings, we can make the best decisions that they can, she said.
One thing residents can count on when it comes to Pesta as a mayor is that she will give it her best and will try to be available as much as she can, will listen to concerns and suggestions and to do her diligent research into matters, she said.
The next step for the Council is to appoint a Council member to take Pesta’s seat.
“We’re all thinking about who might be a good fit,” she said.
