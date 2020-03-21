Brandon Charles Lofgren, 39, Royalton, faces extradition as a fugitive of justice from another state.

The charges stem from an Aug. 27, 2018 incident, when a warrant was issued for Lofgren’s arrest in Illinois for obstructing justice.

By Aug. 22, 2019, a second warrant out for Lofgren’s arrest was issued by a judge in Wisconsin.

As both warrants remain active, when law enforcement located Lofgren March 10, he was placed under arrest.

Lofgren allegedly stated that he planned to pay bail on one warrant and fight extradition on another.

