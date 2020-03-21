Brandon Charles Lofgren, 39, Royalton, faces extradition as a fugitive of justice from another state.
The charges stem from an Aug. 27, 2018 incident, when a warrant was issued for Lofgren’s arrest in Illinois for obstructing justice.
By Aug. 22, 2019, a second warrant out for Lofgren’s arrest was issued by a judge in Wisconsin.
As both warrants remain active, when law enforcement located Lofgren March 10, he was placed under arrest.
Lofgren allegedly stated that he planned to pay bail on one warrant and fight extradition on another.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.