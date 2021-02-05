Bryce Charles Euteneuer, 23, Royalton, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 3:26 a.m. Jan. 11, Morrison County Dispatch received a report of a theft in progress from a residence in Royalton. The male victim reported he observed someone drive off from his residence with his side-by-side Ranger ATV. The victim stated he got out of bed and followed the ATV until he found it had been crashed into some trees on 170th Avenue, according to the complaint.
Deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the crash and, while looking at the Ranger, they observed it appeared two subjects got off the ATV and fled the scene after the vehicle crashed. Deputies followed the tracks in the snow and, as they got to the east bank of a nearby river, they allegedly observed a hole in the ice. It appeared one or both of the individuals had broken through the ice, but deputies were unable to locate anyone at that time.
At approximately 8:15 a.m. that morning, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject walking north on Imperial Road who appeared to be cold and wet. Law enforcement arrived on scene and identified the subject as Euteneuer, who was allegedly wet up to his knees and appeared to be very cold. He denied having anything to do with the theft and refused to speak further, according to the complaint.
Later that afternoon, an officer from the Royalton Police Department received a call from the victim regarding the stolen ATV. He said two shoe prints were found that did not match any of the shoes in his household.
The officer obtained a search warrant for Euteneuer’s shoes. On Jan. 14, the officer went to Euteneuer’s residence in Royalton and presented the search warrant. Euteneuer allegedly responded, “I have what you need, just don’t search the apartment.” He allegedly acknowledged that he was involved in the theft of the ATV. He turned over his shoes and the prints allegedly matched those left at the crime scene.
If convicted, Euteneuer faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000.
