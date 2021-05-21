Travis Luke Magney, 36, Royalton, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of check forgery.
The charges stem from two different incidents, which occurred about two weeks apart.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 31, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a check forgery that occurred at Hines Motorsports near Camp Ripley. A deputy responded to the complaint and spoke with the owner, who told law enforcement he was contacted over Facebook Messenger.
The owner was selling a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle for $6,000, and a man claiming to be “Chase Hausfeld,” reached out to him about his interest in purchasing the motorcycle.
He arrived at the victim’s business and allegedly purchased the motorcycle using a certified check for the amount of $6,000.
The owner told law enforcement that he noticed the check appeared to be fake the following day. He contacted the bank to ensure that was the case. Later, the victim posted on Facebook with information and photos in an attempt to locate the person claiming to be Hausfeld.
The victim told law enforcement that he “received multiple messages” stating the person’s real name was Travis Magney, the criminal complaint said. He also learned the motorcycle was parked in Sartell. The owner drove to the given address and recovered the motorcycle.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 12, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a check forgery incident that occurred within the city. The victim told law enforcement that she and her son had sold a vehicle to the individual, who claimed his name was “Scott.” The sale occurred at their residence in Little Falls.
The victim stated the man claiming to be “Scott” — later identified as Magney — gave them a cashier’s check for $3,800 and a set of wheels in exchange for the vehicle. When they brought the cashier’s check to the bank, they were told it was fake.
The victims told law enforcement they had seen reports of similar scams on Facebook. Using the social media platform, they were allegedly able to identify Magney.
Magney’s vehicle was located in a parking lot in St. Cloud the following day and was recovered on behalf of the victim.
Magney, if convicted, faces up to 10 years imprisonment and/or $20,000 in fines for each count.
