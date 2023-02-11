The Royalton City Council approved retaining Bolton and Menk as its engineer for the planned North Hawthorn utility improvement construction.
City Engineer Phil Martin said the city is currently working with Morrison County to improve North Hawthorn (County Road 54) during the 2023 construction season.
“Previously, the city hired Bolton and Menk to prepare plans for the proposed extension of water and sanitary sewer on North Hawthorn, north of Ironwood Drive,” he said. “Plans were completed which included additional replacement of the existing sanitary sewer between Centre Street and Oak Street and the existing watermain between Oak Street and Hickory Street. Those plans were included in Morrison County’s project plan set.”
Martin said the plans were advertised in late December 2022, and opened on Jan. 12, with the county awarding the contract on Jan. 24 to low bidder C and L Excavating. The low bid was $1.74 million. The city’s portion as bid is $585,647, Martin said.
To assist the city with completing the improvements along North Hawthorn, Martin proposed Bolton and Menk provide construction services and additional utility design, bidding and coordination with Morrison County. He said some of the work they had already completed with the county in order to keep the bid, award and contract process moving forward.
Working with Morrison County, Martin said utility plans were developed, which included the replacement of portions of the existing sanitary sewer and watermain.
“During assembling of the bidding package, during the bidding process and after bids were accepted, we answered bid questions, coordinated bid review and prepared a bid cost review and evaluation for a city update,” Martin said.
When it comes to the city improvement construction services, Martin said Bolton and Menk will review shop drawings and answer contractor and county questions regarding proposed city improvements.
“We will provide construction staking of proposed improvements, observe city improvement construction, prepare record drawings, coordinate compaction testing with an independent testing firm and coordinate with Morrison County to address construction questions and contractor payment,” he said.
Additionally, Martin said construction observation services assume the city utility improvements would be completed in 30 construction working days (six work weeks).
“Please note that a pre-construction meeting has not been held to determine the contractor’s schedule for completing the work. Forecasting a construction timeframe is uncertain and can be impacted by weather, supply chain limitations, utility conflicts and the contractor’s means and methods for doing the work,” Martin said. “We will keep the city appraised of the construction progress and issues that could impact the construction schedule.”
The estimated cost for Bolton and Menk’s services is $9,750 for the additional utility design, bidding and coordination and $63,625 for the city improvement construction services.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Approved reposting for a water/wastewater operator at a pay range of $23.92 to $29.11 per hour;
• Approved having Total Comfort replace the ignition module in one of the heaters in the fire hall and to enroll in a “Gold” membership for all units to be serviced once a year, at a total cost of $1,274;
• Approved up to six people to attend one of the safety and loss control workshops the League of Minnesota Cities is offering in March and April;
• Set the annual Board of Review for April 17, at 1 p.m. at City Hall;
• Set the citywide garage sale date to Saturday, May 13;
• Approved a gambling permit for the Royalton Lions Club to sell pull tabs and hold a raffle on Platte River Day, July 29;
• Discussed whether to continue sending out the city newsletter. The city will seek input from those who advertise in the newsletter. The funds received from advertisement in the newsletter was determined to cover the cost of publishing the newsletter. The Council decided to move to sending out the newsletter quarterly;
• Discussed the need for new laptops for the Council members and other city employees;
• Approved giving new employees and recently hired employees one week vacation after 90 days; and
• Closed the meeting per Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subdivision 2, to discuss a complaint against personnel.
The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
