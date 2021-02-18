Royalton High School announced that Samuel Zimmerman was selected as Student of the Month for November 2020. He is the son of Doug and Karen.
Zimmerman has been involved in many of the plays put on by the Royalton Drama class and very involved in both band and choir.
“Sam is a phenomenal musician, both vocally and instrumentally,” said Cheri Ploof, Royalton choir director. “He is extremely dedicated to whatever he puts his mind to, whether it’s music, theatre, school work or anything else.”
“Not only is Sam an excellent student but he is known in school for his fun loving attitude and willingness to help whenever needed,” said social studies teacher Brad Baumann.
Zimmerman plans to continue his education next fall and beyond.
