Royalton High School announced its top 10 honor students for the graduating class of 2021.
They include, in order of their class rank:
Naomi Ferguson is the daughter of Hannah Heller and will graduate with a 4.00 grade point average (gpa).
During her high school career, Ferguson was involved in drama, one-act play, speech, Knowledge Bowl, band, marching band, pep band, jazz band, choir, cross-country, contest choir, track and field, Student Council, Prom Committee, Royal Pride choir, kindness retreat chaperone, FFA, Business Professionals of America (BPA), YES Club and Minnesota Honor Society (MHS).
While she will miss seeing her friends every day, the groups she was a part of and her teachers, Ferguson plans to attend North Dakota State University (NDSU) for mechanical engineering to help develop green energy systems.
Isaiah Hall, son of Stephanie Schroeder and Desi Hall, will graduate with a 3.971 gpa.
During high school, Hall was involved in BPA, jazz band and Knowledge Bowl.
Hall will miss being able to see his friends every day as he plans to attend Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, to study economics and computer science.
Anna Meemken is the daughter of Adam and Linda Meemken and will graduate with a 3.947 gpa.
Involved in BPA, YES Club, volleyball, Student Council, Honors Society and 4-H, Meemken said she will miss the small community and the great relationships she has made.
Meemken plans to attend Winona State University and will major in finance.
Amanda Waletski, the daughter of Judy and Dave Waletski, will finish her high school career with a 3.890 gpa.
She was involved in Student Council, MHS, volleyball and basketball during her high school years and will miss seeing her friends every day.
Waletski plans to attend NDSU but has yet to decide on a major.
Jenna Kull is the daughter of Lynn and Lyn Kull and will graduate with a 3.846 gpa.
During her high school career, Kull was involved in volleyball, Tech Club, Knowledge Bowl, FFA, MHS, 4-H, youth group and was a St. Gabriel’s Hospital junior volunteer.
While she will miss hanging out with her friends in the senior room and at sporting events, Kull’s plans are to attend NDSU to major in medical laboratory science.
Rylee Johnson, the son of Kevin and Natalie Johnson, will graduate with a 3.843 gpa.
He was involved in BPA, FFA, WE Club, Student Council, Honor Society and cross-country while he was in high school. He will miss most the adventures he had with his friends in cross-country.
Johnson plans to complete his associate’s degree at St. Cloud State University (SCSU) and then transfer to the University of Washington to complete a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Lillianna Swenson, the daughter of Jonathan Swenson and Katie Partain, will finish her high school career with a 3.832 gpa.
Involved in basketball, softball and WE Club, she will miss seeing all of her classmates, along with some teachers, after graduation.
Swenson plans to major in nursing at Mankato State University.
Aubrey Krueger is the daughter of Amy and Isaac Krueger and will graduate with a gpa of 3.818.
During high school, she was involved in softball, basketball, MHS, Student Council, Knowledge Bowl, FFA and BPA and was the volleyball manager. Krueger will miss homecoming and being surrounded by her classmates.
After graduation, Krueger is headed to NDSU to pursue a degree in accounting.
Annalise Rundquist, the daughter of Steve and Emily Rundquist, will graduate with a 3.797 gpa.
She was involved in track and will miss being with students in her grade.
Rundquist plans to attend Mankato to major in social work.
Samuel Zimmerman is the son of Doug and Karen Zimmerman and will graduate with a 3.790 gpa.
During his high school career, he was involved in one-act, drama, track and field, cross-country, Knowledge Bowl, Student Council, MHS and FFA.
He will miss being able to talk to his teachers, who he said he has developed a good relationship with.
Zimmerman plans to attend Concordia College for a bachelor’s of music degree in music education.
Graduation ceremonies at Royalton High School are set for Friday, May 28.
