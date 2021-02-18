Naomi Ferguson

Royalton High School announced that Naomi Ferguson was selected as Student of the Month for October 2020.

Ferguson participates in many activities at Royalton High School. She has participated in cross-country and track and field. She has also been an avid participant in the fine arts programs at RHS, including the fall play, spring musical, one act play, the band program, the choir program and visual arts.

Royalton High School choir teacher Cheri Ploof said Ferguson is an outstanding musician and is amazing at anything she puts her mind to.

“Naomi is a very talented artist, with excellent rendering skills,” said Royalton art teacher Cathy Tordsen.

Social Studies Teacher Brad Baumann, said, “If you ask any teacher at Royalton, I think they all would agree that Naomi is a great example for all of our students at RHS with all of her skills and great work in the classroom.”

