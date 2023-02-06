Royalton High School alumni’s short film accepted to film festival

The last few months have been an exciting time for Mitchell McCallson, of Brainerd, and his friends.
Most recently, their short film “The Vikings’ Path to the Super Bowl” was accepted to be shown at The End of the Road Film Festival in Ely, from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, McCallson said.
“The Vikings’ Path to the Super Bowl,” was written by McCallson and his friend, Lucas Snyder of Rice. Both are 2013 graduates of Royalton High School.
McCallson said the short film is about a diehard Vikings fan named Lenny, who gathers a group of friends to discuss how they can help their favorite team.
“It has not been easy being a Vikings fan. For decades, they have struggled to be above average. There’s nothing we can do to help our boys in purple,” Lenny said in the film.
McCallson said Lenny comes up with a plan that includes infiltrating the Green Bay Packers organization with the mission to tear it down from within to increase the Vikings’ chances of making it to the Super Bowl.
“Lenny is convinced that they can ruin the Packers by buying Packer stocks and the rest of the video goes from there,” McCallson said.
McCallson said he actually bought Packer stock and as a result, is an owner of the Packers team. Because of this, he will get invited to their annual meeting every summer. And of course — that detail has inspired their creativity.
“We are thinking of doing a follow-up video where we show up to Lambeau Field during their annual meeting, wearing trench coats and moustaches and Vikings jerseys underneath,” McCallson said.
The Vikings’ Path to the Super Bowl was one of the first videos McCallson and his friends made as part of L.A.M.E. Entertainment. Similar to the stop motion, “Blood and Plastic,” the group made that was shown at the Minnesota Electronic Theater 2022, McCallson said the short film was super fun to write and film.
“I love little details like Lucas suggesting that we write a line about shaving off Aaron Rodgers’ hair because that’s what gives him power. We have lots of bloopers and outtakes,” McCallson said.
Of all the lines in the short film, McCallson said his friend, Brad Woidyla, another Royalton High School alumni, had the hardest, which included the actual percentage of a chance they had to make an actual difference for the Vikings by owning stock in the Packers.
McCallson said the short film was also made with help from his classmates from Central Lakes College Videography. While Brent Balmer worked on sound, Josh Hammer was their camera man. In addition, McCallson’s wife, Leah Rathe did sound mixing for the shoot, he said.
Looking back, McCallson said both “The Vikings’ Path to the Super Bowl” and “Blood and Plastic” were a part of their Variety Show kickoff, for which they received funds from the Five Wings Art Council.
While Blood and Plastic was filmed at a friend’s home in Rice and at McCallson’s home, The Vikings’ Path to the Super Bowl was filmed at the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club. It is something he and the others are very thankful for, McCallson said.
Working on the films has been a great experience for all involved, McCallson said. If anything, it was a reminder of the “good ole days” when they made films together during their years at Royalton High School.
“I also want to shout out some of our teachers back in high school. I would say Sharon Menden. We both did theater under her. Then Melanie Cimenski, she was my speech coach and then a big shoutout to Ron Makela. He ran a digital media class at Royalton and that’s where we did some stuff outside of school. In school, they really gave us opportunities to create whatever we wanted and let us have fun with it,” he said.
McCallson said it was through those opportunities he discovered that he wanted to do more like it in his professional life. As a result, he attended Central Lakes College in Brainerd for videography. He now works as a multimedia production coordinator at Sourcewell in Staples.
McCallson and Snyder founded L.A.M.E. in May 2020. The acronym stands for Lucas And Mitchell Entertainment, McCallson said.
When it comes to making videos, McCallson and Snyder let their imagination and creativity flow. While some films are purely fictional, others includes story segments of real life stories that have happened to either or both of them. One such story, McCallson said, is when they curled against gold medalist, Joe Polo.
“He immediately shut us out 13 to 0 and embarrassed us,” McCallson said.
Making films again has been a fun experience and pastime, Snyder said. It reminds him of the days they did a variety of projects in high school as well as on their own time. He and McCallson chatted hours on the phone, coming up with a variety of characters and story line to the different films, he said.
While the two have remained in contact over the years since they graduated from Royalton High School, Snyder said it feels like they have reconnected their friendship.
“The Vikings’ Path to the Super Bowl” will be shown at The End of the Road Festival in Ely, during the short films block, “Chucklehead Shorts,” Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.elyfilmfest.com/2023-shorts/chuckle.
The short film can also be viewed at youtu.be/EO CVq2c0N-o.
