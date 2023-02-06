Royalton High School alumni’s short film accepted to film festival

The short film, “The Vikings’ Path to Super Bowl,” will be featured at The End of the Road Film Festival in Ely, Feb. 9-12. The majority of the cast are graduates from Royalton High School in Royalton.

    The last few months have been an exciting time for Mitchell McCallson, of Brainerd, and his friends.

    Most recently, their short film “The Vikings’ Path to the Super Bowl” was accepted to be shown at The End of the Road Film Festival in Ely, from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, McCallson said.

