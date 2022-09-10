vannurden
James Vanurden makes a nice catch over the Husker DB for a 35-yard gain in the shutout win  over Holdingford, Friday night.

The Royals football team tallied their second win of the season, and their second shutout. They beat the Holdingford Huskers on their own turf, 26-0, Friday, Sept. 9.

The Royals have outscored their opponents 78-0 in the first two weeks. They started this game with the ball first and they went 80 yards, scoring on a 22-yard QB keeper by Drew Yourczek. Their opening drive had multiple big plays, including a 35-yard pass to WR James Vannurden and a 23-yard pitch play to Connor Carlson. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful, but the Royals had a 6-0 lead just minutes into the first quarter.

Royals’ RB Connor Carlson hits the hole and braces for the hits against the Huskers’ defenders. 

