Royalton friends crushes Ragnar Relay race

“Set a crazy goal. Gather your tribe. Divide and conquer and then bask in the joy of achieving something together that you could never do alone.”
That’s the Ragnar formula for the Ragnar Relay — one Royalton City Clerk Leah Walberg, her brother, Joel Moulzolf and Royalton School Board Member Russ Gerads accomplished this year.
“It was completely out of my comfort zone. I had never done anything like it before,” Moulzolf said.
Ragnar Relays are hosted across the United States, Europe, South Africa and Mexico. The one Gerads, Moulzolf and Walberg participated in began in St. Paul and ended in Duluth. Exactly how far they ran, nobody knows. They just know it is a 200-ish mile journey through urban and rural Minnesota in 36 hours.
Each regular team consists of 12 runners. Each runner is then given a leg to run of the total journey. When he or she has run their leg, another teammate picks up and runs his or her assigned leg, Walberg said.
Since they didn’t know many of the other runners, it was also an opportunity to make new friends and share an experience together.
Moulzolf, who has been actively running for the last 10 years, said he was approached by a friend, who asked if he wanted to run the Ragnar Relay. One of her clients was planning a team. he said.
Knowing his sister, Walberg, was also an active runner, he recruited her, who in turn, recruited Gerads.
Walberg said the day, Friday, Aug. 20, began at 2 a.m. after what seemed like very little sleep. Her husband, Scott, and their daughters helped her finish the packing and loading of her van. She then left at 3 a.m. and picked up five of her other teammates, Gerads, Moulzolf, Prudy Reberg, Nick Schneider and Eric Mikel, while a second van picked up the others.
Walberg said that joining a team where one doesn’t know the other team members can always be a challenge. There is a certain amount of uncertainty whether they will all get along and have a great time together, she said.
While hitting the road at 3 a.m. had seemed a little early at first, Walberg said, it gave them enough time to relax any nerves, prepare their van and as every runner knows, hit the porta potties a few times before they headed to the start line to cheer on their first runner, Prudy.
As the headed back to their van, they noticed a female who was lying on the ground and was surrounded by people. Schneider, who is a trained first responder, went over to help.
“The female was having a seizure. Once she came to and medical help was called, we continued on the journey,” Walberg said.
The legs each runner ran through varied. While some had more hills than others, some had nicer well-kept neighborhoods, such as by the governor’s mansion or the State Capitol. Some had parks to run through and others had areas that were somewhat scary, Walberg said.
The first day of running was very hot and humid. Running in those kind of conditions, it was recommended for the runners to drink plenty of water and slow their pace. After handing off runners back and forth with the second van of teammates, Walberg said they were able to rest, rehydrate, eat and head on to the town of Wyoming.
Because of the number of people participating in the Ragnar Relay, Walberg said it was difficult to find shaded places to relax and rest at.
“If there was shade, people were laying in it. In the shadow of the water tower, in shadow of the nearby building or under the trees, it was full,” she said.
The team found a public park near the trail where the runners would come through, laid out some blankets on the ground and relaxed. After a while, more and more teams discovered the area. Eventually, they were all asked to leave by law enforcement because there were too many people in the park and because some had pitched tents and strung hammocks across trees, Walberg said.
The entire week before the Ragnar Relay, strong storms had been forecasted to interrupt the race at some point. During the second section of their journey, the second runner was still on the trail and the third runner, Gerads, on deck with lightning in the background, the Ragnar Relay headquarters activated the “lightning card” and notified the teams that runners were to either get picked up or allowed to finish their leg, because of the storm.
“That meant that from 9:05 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. that no runner should be on the trail and legs that should have been happening during that time did not have to run,” Walberg said.
Because the lightning card had been activated, Gerads was unable to run this particular leg of the journey. Although he enjoys running and was looking forward to it, it was probably all the better for him, as he was having some issues with one of his knees at the time, he said.
By the time, Walberg and Moulzolf headed out for their legs, it was dark outside. By then, it had stopped raining with some lightning off in the distance.
“It was a nice run, but running in the dark in an unfamiliar area can be uneasy,” Walberg said.
While she wasn’t worried about animals coming onto the road, she heard rustling alongside the road from time to time, but just kept going.
“The oddest thing was when a fellow runner came up from behind and said, ‘Good morning,’ to me. I looked at my watch and it was midnight,” she said.
Running on a deserted road at midnight just felt weird to her. Yet, at the same, it was also quite peaceful, she said.
Moulzolf said that he had run a few times in town at night, but running in rural Minnesota where there are no streetlights is a whole different adventure.
“I liked it because you kind of zone into what you’re doing. During the day time, you can look around and see what’s going on, but when you’re running at night, it’s what your headlight shows. It’s kind of eerie, but a fun way to experience the run,” he said.
While running at night, the participants are asked to be as quiet as they could out of respect to residents. After all, normal people are sleeping then, Walberg said. However, during one portion during their run at night, she heard a vehicle blasting the song, “Eye of the Tiger,” to encourage the nighttime runners.
“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what is he doing? He is going to get into trouble.’ Then, I found out that it was a cop who was doing it,” she said.
Later, they made their way to Pine City where they had a chance to rest for a while. While four of them slept in the van, two teammates slept in a nearby cattle barn that was normally used during the county fair. When the last runner came in, the race officials closed down the stop and the team found themselves wondering once again where to go next.
The team traveled to the next hand off area — a school in Willow River.
“The school was open for runners to sleep, use the showers and eat in the cafeteria. It had indoor plumbing. That was awesome,” Walberg said.
The local Parent Teacher Organization also used the event as a fundraiser with the proceeds going to paying for the K-12 school supplies., Walberg said.
Throughout their journey, the team continuously ran into a team of nurses from Mankato. As a result, the two teams talked and visited with one another quite a bit. Friendships were also formed.
One thing that was quite beneficial was that the runners were equipped with a notifier that the relay organizers could communicate various things to look out for. Besides barking and curious dogs, one notification warned the runners of a vehicle swerving on the shoulder. Another warned of an older gentleman who was exposing himself to the runners.
The team finished the Ragnar Relay in less than 36 hours. They were also happy that none of their team members had been seriously hurt. After their last runner had finished the final leg, they heard stories of runners who had collapsed from the heat along the journey.
While Gerads, Moulzolf and Walberg are happy they accomplished the Ragnar Relay, there may be a while before they decide to commit to another.
As Gerads and Walberg are friends, Gerads said it wasn’t the first time she had talked him into joining her on an adventure. In the past, they have run several races, including half marathons, together. Since having a challenge motivates him to train, Gerads said he likes it.
Looking back at the Ragnar Relay, Gerads said the hardest part was really the mental side of things. With little sleep, only eating and resting when possible and continuously moving, they had to keep focusing on the goal, he said.
Moulzolf said he really enjoyed the event. Despite that they hadn’t met many of their teammates beforehand, they all worked together, got to know one another and just had a good time. It is an experience they share.
“It was a lot fun, just getting to hang out with people and hear their stories,” he said.
It is something they all agreed on.
