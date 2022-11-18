    At Tuesday’s Council meeting, City Clerk Leah Walberg told the Council street work had been done at Evergreen Street in Royalton in 1991. While some residents paid their assessments, others chose to defer them for seven years at an interest rate of 7.5%.

    “These deferments are still out there. I don’t know why they are still out there, but now we have to call them in,” Walberg said.

