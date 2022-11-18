At Tuesday’s Council meeting, City Clerk Leah Walberg told the Council street work had been done at Evergreen Street in Royalton in 1991. While some residents paid their assessments, others chose to defer them for seven years at an interest rate of 7.5%.
“These deferments are still out there. I don’t know why they are still out there, but now we have to call them in,” Walberg said.
Going through the minutes of past meetings, Walberg said the issue was addressed in 2004. After sending out letters to the homeowners who still owed on the assessment, Walberg said several paid. However, some didn’t.
The issue was again addressed in 2018, Walberg said, when letters were sent out to remind homeowners of the long past due assessment costs.
“So now looking at it, I’m going, ‘OK, now it’s 30 years and should not have assessments on a property that could outlive the infrastructure that was put in,” she said.
“The question I have is why didn’t the city collect it after seven years, or 14 years, or 21 years,” said Council Member Kurt Schott.
After a brief discussion on how to proceed, the Council approved sending the affected homeowners a notice of their assessment with the interest, along with an explanation that they will have until November 2023 to make payments or the balance owed will be submitted to the Morrison County Auditor to be placed on the homeowners’ property taxes.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Approved Tom Kalis as a Public Works assistant;
• Approved a work agreement with Tina Harrington to complete the reports the city needs to submit to the Minnesota Department of Health, the Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The reports are required to be completed by a licensed operator, which Harrington is. She will be compensated at $30 per hour, with a minimum of two hours. As part of the agreement, the city will register Harrington for the annual Minnesota Rural Water Association Water/Wastewater Conference in St. Cloud in March 2023, which will give her the credit hours she needs to renew her wastewater license;
• Approved giving $5,137.44 to the Royalton Firemen’s Relief Association for retirement funds. Fire Chief Ted VanHove told the Council $22,000 had been budgeted for retirement of which $16,862 was given by the state of Minnesota. The amount the Council approved is designated to cover the difference;
• Approved the resignation of firefighter Damian James Lenarz. According to the letter Lenarz presented the city, the reason for his resignation is that he no longer feels that he is an asset to the team with his career moving him up the ranks and him taking on more responsibilities, selling his home and not knowing where he will end up;
• Approved the city’s data request form. Those seeking public data can ask to set up a time to inspect the data requested and if asking for copies of the data, the cost is 25 cents per page up to 100 pages. Beyond 100 pages, the fee will be the actual cost to search, retrieve and make paper copies;
• Adopted a resolution to submit unpaid charges for municipal fees and utilities to the Morrison County Auditor to be placed on the tax list of the county;
• Certified the results if the Nov. 8 General Election with Mayor Brenda Weiss-Pesta receiving 372 votes and Council member candidates Kara Sowada receiving 232 votes and Robert Lanners 192 votes. There were eight write-ins for mayor and five write-ins for council member;
• Designated City Hall as the city’s annual polling place;
• Approved an animal permit to Dylan Kloen at 705 North Juniper Street to have eight chickens in an enclosed coop;
• Adopted resolution 11-5-22-3 of the final assessment for Cedar/South Driftwood Street improvements of 2020-2022. “The assessments shall be payable in equal installments including principal and interest over a period of 10 years, with interest at the rate of 2% per annum, in the amount annually required to pay the principal over such period at such rate, the first of said installments to be payable with general taxes for the year 2022, collectible with such taxes during the year 2023. Interest shall accrue from and after Nov. 15, 2022,” according to the resolution;
• Approved amending Change Order #5 to Bolton and Menk in the amount of $3.365 million, a $21,891.74 increase from the original contract price of $3.343 million; and
• Approved the preliminary engineering report for 2023 utility improvements from Bolton and Menk; and
• Set a public hearing in regard to the 2023 utility improvement for Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:45 p.m. at City Hall.
The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
