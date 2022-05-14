Royalton FFA milk quality team wins state

For the team members of the Royalton FFA milk quality team, it is a dream come true. At the annual Minnesota State FFA Convention at the University of Minnesota, April 24-26, the team won first place.
“It feels amazing to win first place at an event that is much larger than most any other competitions we go to. It is so rewarding to have all the early mornings and late nights studying and practicing finally pay off,” said Alivia Pyka.
Pyka said that although she did have a feeling that this year was the milk quality team’s year to take first place, she made sure to stay humble throughout the week. After all, one never know, she said.
Team member Joseph Achen said that after having competed with the milk quality team for five years, he was thrilled that they finally won state. Both he and team member Callie Vannurden are seniors, so it was their last chance to do it while they were in high school, he said.
“My favorite part about competing for so long was seeing the amount of improvement that my team and I have done,” he said.
During Achen’s first year of competing in milk quality, the team placed eighth at state. Besides the team earning first place this year, Achen also placed first individually.
Vannurden said she had high hopes for the team to take first.
“I am very glad that we did. I was still very shocked though,” she said.
The experience of going to state was amazing for all three members. While it wasn’t the first time they went to state, the experience, the camaraderie and the memories made linger for a long time.
“The FFA atmosphere made me feel like I belonged. I liked getting to see my FFA friends from across the state,” Achen said.
The days were packed with competitions, sessions, eating and so much more. What also made it even more memorable were all the experiences in between, such as jamming out on the school bus whenever they drove somewhere.
“My trip to state was a blast. From jamming on the bus and waiting in the Domino’s parking lot for an hour to worrying all about competing, it was definitely a good time. I will always remember my state convention experiences,” Pyka said,
Vannurden said it was the same for her.
“Going to state was definitely an experience I will never forget. It was filled with lots of laughs and plenty of memories with my teammates and fellow FFA members,” she said.
Achen, Pyka and Vannurden spent many hours to prepare themselves for the competition. Achen said one way he prepared himself was by studying flashcards and questions any free time he had during school hours. The milk quality team also practiced together every Thursday morning before school — an endeavor Achen’s mom, Cindy, helped them with, which they all are grateful for.
“She brought us cheeses, milk defects, California Mastitis Tests and a variety of dairy products to study flavors and fat contents,” Achen said.
Besides getting together with the team, Pyka said she found a way to balance school and studying to the best of her abilities. For Vannurden, in addition to the morning practices, she said she spent a lot of time studying with the use of note cards and went over old tests from years past.
One thing they all experienced in the anticipation of competing was nerves. The FFA members encouraged one another. Achen said that he became very nervous about 10 minutes before the competition began, but put himself at ease by going over the details in his mind and reassured himself that he was ready for whatever would happen.
Vannurden said she handled her nerves by taking deep breaths and reminding herself that she knew what she was doing and to study it.
One thing Pyka said didn’t help with the excitement and competitive nervousness was how cold it was the day they competed.
“We were in an unheated building and by the end of our competition, I could not feel my toes,” Vannurden said.
Achen said that having his team by his side during the whole time was a big confidence booster as he knew that if anything happened that they would go through it together.
There is a lot for the competitors to know about milk quality. The competition consists of cheeses, milk defects, real dairy products versus imitation, fat contents, the California mastitis test, a 30-question test on milk production, a 30-question test on milk marketing and a 25-question problem solving portion.
“As a milk quality team, we work very well together. We will help each other study and practice anytime that we can,” Achen said.
When it comes to Achen, Pyka said, he keeps the team on their toes as well as entertained.
“Callie always kept us stay on track and settles Joe and I help settle disputes over any test questions that we may argue over. All in all, we are a great team,” Pyka said.
Vannurden, Pyka and Achen encourage those who haven’t competed yet in milk quality to give it a go. However, it also comes with a sacrifice, such as time to study that could be used doing something else. But in the end, it is worth it, they said.
“My advice to someone competing for the first time in milk quality would be that you get what you put in, just like any other thing in life. If you want to succeed and do well in this event, you must study and practice a lot. If you do this, you will be rewarded at the end of the day. Or if you just want to have fun and eat some cheese, drink some milk and eat some other milk products, it’s a fun in that was, as well,” Achen said.
Pyka said that while the milk quality career and leadership development event (CDE) is very complex, it is a very fun CDE to learn, once the work is put into it.
