Royalton FFA milk quality team wins regionals

When the Royalton FFA milk quality team arrived to the regional competition held in Pierz, Oct. 12, members didn’t know at first that they’d walk home as winners — both as a team and individually.
Senior Alivia Pyka placed first in the individual competition. Callie Vannurden, a 12th grade student at Royalton High School, placed second and junior Joseph Achen placed third.
To practice for competing in milk quality, the team members prepare different milk defects and taste them, including sour milk. They also memorize the different kinds of cheese and fat percentages of certain dairy products, as well as practice for a 120-point exam on dairy marketing and production.
“Our team studies together a lot, as well as on our own,” Pyka said.
Studying the faces of competitors when they’re tasting rancid milk is also something they all enjoy.
“I find the funny faces made at competitions really enjoyable when someone drinks a sip of garlic/onion or rancid milk, because I do that exact same thing,” Vannurden said.
Pyka joined the milk quality team when she was in eighth grade. Besides her dad having done it when he was in high school, she was also inspired to join as her older brothers were in FFA. Agriculture has also always interested her, she said.
Pyka recalls a scene in the comedy film, Napoleon Dynamite, where the character competed in milk quality and even drank milk defected with bleach.
“I love how FFA teachers you how to be a leader. This organization has brought me the greatest friends, growth and joy,” she said.
Vannurden joined FFA when she was an eighth grade, as well. It was something her mom had encouraged her to try out. At the same time, Vannurden said she was also very curious and interested in agriculture.
One of her desires from early on was to participate in the floriculture career development events (CDE) Because her mom also owns a flower shop, Vannurden said she thought she would be really good at it. However, since that CDE was full, she signed up for milk quality instead — a decision she does not regret one bit.
“My experience has been fantastic with milk quality, although tasting rancid milk may not sound like the best extracurricular activity. I have made so many memories with people all around our state and my milk quality team over the years. Studying with my milk quality team is honestly one of the best memories because we come up with fun way to remember,” she said.
Achen said he joined FFA to make friends. He also joined the milk quality team since he felt he was somewhat knowledgeable about dairy given the fact that he has lived and worked on a dairy farm for most of his life.
When it comes to the different challenges the milk quality team face when competing, Achen said he finds identifying the defects in the milk the most challenging. His favorite task, on the other hand, is to taste all the different cheeses.
“I find it very enjoyable,” he said.
Because of the victory at regionals, the Royalton FFA milk quality team will compete at the state competition, April 25, 2022. It is an event that they are looking forward to and continue to study hard for.
Pyka and Vannurden encourage students to join FFA. It’s a great way to meet a lot of new people, making friends and learning valuable life skills.
“You don’t have to live on a farm or anything of that nature to join FFA, as long as you have a general interest in agriculture. FFA has made me a much better leader and has made my high school experience more memorable,” Vannurden said.
The Royalton FFA milk quality team was recognized for their recent victories at the Royalton School Board, Oct. 25.
