Royalton farmer blessed to be alive after grain bin accident

Blessed to be alive. That is how Patty Schlichting of Royalton describes her husband, Jim, after he survived being trapped in one of their grain bins, Sept. 1.
“You are usually not that lucky. Most people don’t survive to talk about it. We are very lucky and very, very blessed,” she said.
That day, Jim, along with two truck drivers, Joel Popp and Nate Rothstein, from Sunrise Ag Cooperative in Buckman, were unloading soybeans from the grain bin. At one point the hollows of the soybeans plugged up the intake of the unloading auger (the hole in the bottom of the bin).
To clear the obstruction, Jim climbed the stairs on the outside of the grain bin and made his way inside through a small door at the top.
“I was poking around the beans, got it going and was just watching it for a little bit to make sure it kept going,” he said.
Jim said normally he pays very good attention to his surroundings when he is farming. However, that day, for some reason, he didn’t. Before he had a chance to react, he was knee-high in soybeans with more closing in on him by the second.
“By the time I realized I better get out of there, it was too late. I couldn’t pull myself out. I was stuck,” he said.
It didn’t take long before Jim was buried in the beans up to his chin.
“I knew right away that I was in trouble and told myself to just remain calm,” he said.
While Jim doesn’t know how he would have reacted if the beans had started to cover his head, he figured he had to stay calm. After all, there was nothing he could do about the situation he was in.
He tried to yell for help, but quickly realized his attempts were futile. With two augers and a tractor running, he just knew it was pointless to scream. It was too noisy for them to hear him anyway. All he could do was to wait for them to notice something was wrong, Jim said.
He is also thankful that he himself ended up plugging up the intake of the unloading auger, which stopped the flow as well as the fact that they had already unloaded quite a few bushels already.
Eventually, the truckers noticed that the flow had stopped. Popp climbed up the stairs and peered inside the bin.
After the augers were turned off, Popp and Rothstein tried to pull Jim out of the bin with the help of a strap. Although Jim’s right arm was tucked tightly to his side, he had managed to free his left arm. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a man trapped in a grain bin at about 4:10 p.m. They were also assisted by the Royalton Fire Department, the Royalton Police Department, the Royalton First Response team, Rice Fire Department, North Memorial Air Care and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Once they arrived to the scene, deputies along with firefighters were able to tie a rope around his arm and provide oxygen while their extrication efforts took place. It took them about two hours to rescue him from the bin, which included cutting four holes that were spaced out in the bin to drain it. Jim estimates about 3,500 bushels were cleaned up from the ground, not counting the layer of beans that are still there.
After Jim was pulled out of the bin through the side door, he was placed on a flat board and transported by ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital.
“I couldn’t move my legs; they hurt so bad,” he said.
Jim said the pressure from the beans on his legs and muscles caused them to lose circulation. However, by the time he arrived to the hospital, he was able to slightly bend his knees.
“I don’t like hospitals. There was no way I was going to spend the night, so I kept moving my legs back and forth, doing whatever I could and after a while I was able to walk a little bit,” he said.
He was eventually discharged from the hospital the same day, at about 10 p.m., he said.
A few days after the accident, Jim found out about Sump Saver. It is an innovative, propeller-like design that slices and crushes anything that hinders the grain flow. Whenever there is a blockage, it can easily be turned on from the convenience of the tractor.
“That was a no brainer to buy it,” he said.
Jim said the Sump Saver will be installed in the bin as soon as some of the remaining soybeans have been removed. He recommends anyone working with grain bins to invest in it. It could very well save someone’s life, he said.
Looking back at that day, both Patty and Jim know the outcome could have been a lot worse than a few thousand spilled bushels of soybeans. When she first received the call that her husband was trapped, fear ran through her.
“All I knew was that he was conscious and still breathing, but I didn’t know if he had been without oxygen and was possibly brain dead. That was my biggest fear,” she said.
Her fear was calmed once she arrived to the scene. She was informed by law enforcement officers that Jim was conscious and talking.
“That was a huge relief for me. After that I wasn’t scared anymore and knew that he was OK,” she said.
As the family has farmed for many years, Patty said farmers going inside grain bins to resolve grain flow blockages is nothing new. Many have done it throughout their lives.
“It sure makes you think how quickly things can change,” she said.
The Schlichting family is extremely thankful to the firefighters, law enforcement officers, first responders, neighbors, friends, family and medical staff for all of their help and support, Patty said.
