Royalton family always ready for an adventure

For more than a decade the Popp family has embraced a tradition that has allowed them to embark on a variety of adventures. Not only across the United States, but to different countries in Europe, as well.
Douglas said when he and his wife, Jane, married in 1993, they decided that they would take time off one a year from the daily hustle at the farm. Instead of exchanging gifts at Christmas, other than a few simple, but practical things, they saved the money to go on trips — a tradition their children, Emily and Nicholas heartedly embrace. It has also made them more mindful of what they spend their money on.
“Everyone makes fun of me for how I don’t spend money on anything. I’m like, ‘No, I don’t need to buy that,’” she said.
However, once she is on a trip, she doesn’t mind spending some of her money on various things, Emily said.
The family usually flies by plane to whatever destination they have chosen, rents a car upon arrival and drives to a variety of sites. They also bring a tent with them, which essentially allows them to camp inexpensively anywhere, such as state parks. It also gives them the opportunity to explore different areas more, Jane said.
Last year, the family traveled to Alaska. The plane tickets were booked six days before departure at a rate of about $225 per ticket. Douglas said that normally the tickets are about $800 each, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the price was extremely low.
This time when they flew, passengers were required to wear a mask at all times, except for when they were eating.
“They were very strict. I fell asleep a couple of times and my mask slid down. They woke me up and told me to put it back on,” Nicholas said.
Douglas, on the other hand, avoided the mask by eating continously throughout the flight.
Normally, by the time the family arrives to a camp site the first night on their travels, they have to pitch the tent in darkness. Since daylight in Alaska is well-known for its long daylight hours, Nicholas said they were excited about the fact that they would finally be able to set up camp without the use of car lights and headlamps. As always, there is a gamble whether they’ll find an available spot. Some locations require a reservation be made well ahead of time to secure a spot.
Despite all of their efforts to get set up in daylight, Nicholas said, they once again had to pitch it with the held of car lights and headlamps. While there’s a lot of laughter with hilarious moments occurring during their trips, Emily said it’s not always easy peasy.
“It’s funny until you get in at midnight and want to go to bed, but you still haven’t found a campsite,” she said.
While the Popp family is dedicated to traveling somewhere during the summer months when the children are out of school, they don’t have a set time. When they go depends a lot on whether they had a late or early spring, crop season and the ability to find someone to milk their cows for them while they are away.
Traveling to Alaska in August last year, Jane said their lodging for a week cost less than $100. For the most part, they purchase groceries at a local food store and then cook their own meals on a portable grill. They also pack lightly. Besides two bags holding the tent and cooking utensils and more, and another the sleeping bags and an air mattress, each of them bring a duffle bag they carry on the plane. From time to time, they stop at laundromats to wash dirty clothes.
Looking to the states the family has been to, the only states Douglas, Emily and Nicholas haven’t visited are Hawaii and Texas. Once they visited Alaska last year, Jane said she finally reached the goal of having visited all 50 states. They all have visited the unincorporated territories of the United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Visiting Alaska was a lot of fun, the family said. Although they often research some ahead of a trip, they also stop by different visitor centers to see what local tourist guides may suggest. However, sometimes it is not all that a location is made out to be.
One location they traveled to was Denali National Park and Preserve. The park is well-known for its beautiful landscape and rich wildlife. However, despite hiking for more than four miles, Nicholas said, while the view was gorgeous, there wasn’t much wildlife to see other than a squirrel here and there.
“We see more wildlife out here in Royalton,” he said.
Traveling to different destinations in Alaska often took several hours. On more than one occasion, they discovered how the pandemic had impacted transportation. For starters, there were no ferries in route to different destinations. Instead, they had to drive around, which added hours to their traveling time. But if anything, it has become a memory they now can laugh at, he said.
Besides traveling to different places, the family also enjoys downhill skiing together. All of their adventures have brought them closer to one another with many memories to share.
While exactly where the family will travel next is unknown, Emily has her own plans. Always wanting to travel somewhere, she plans to visit Norway in the near future.
“I always keep thinking about what is next,” she said.
